LC city council approves pay raise for city workers

LC city council approves pay raise for city workers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Pay raises have been approved for city employees at Wednesday night's city council meeting. 

City council approved a two percent pay increase for city employees, city court employees and the Ward 3 Marshal's office employees to be effective beginning in 2018. 

The city says they already had the raises planned in the current fiscal budget. 

Also increasing is the city's minimum wage. 

Full time employees will now be paid $10 instead of $9.25, and temporary and part time employees will be paid $9.50. 

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:28 PM EST
