LC city council approves pay raise for city workers

Pay raises have been approved for city employees at Wednesday night's city council meeting. City council approved a two percent pay increase for city employees, city court employees and the Ward 3 Marshal's office employees to be effective beginning in 2018. The city says they already had the raises planned in the current fiscal budget. Also increasing is the city's minimum wage. Full time employees will now be paid $10 instead of $9.25, and temporary and p...More >>
As North Lake Charles looks for economic growth, could the answer be in creating a new scrap metal processing center? Many voiced their opinions on the matter at Wednesday night city council meeting. "It's a hindrance to the community," said resident Lanetta LaVergne. "Not just in the facility being built or expand. Just being there is a hindrance. LaVergne is talking about the potential scrap metal yard on North First Avenue. An ...More >>
Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: I am not Dead! My brother was declared dead nearly 20 years ago after he disappeared. His ex-wife asked a judge for the declaration after he went missing so that his daughters could receive Social Security benefits as well as the property he once owned and inherited. He had merely drifted for a number of years and was living on the streets. He wants a driver’s license and needs a valid Soci...More >>
Calcasieu police jurors are expected to adopt their largest spending plan ever when they sit down Thursday night to approve and adopt the 2018 budget.
It's in large part due to the area's booming economy.More >>
