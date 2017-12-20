Scrap metal processing center isn't coming to North Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Scrap metal processing center isn't coming to North Lake Charles

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As North Lake Charles looks for economic growth, could the answer be in creating a new scrap metal processing center? 

Many voiced their opinions on the matter at Wednesday night city council meeting. 

 "It's a hindrance to the community," said resident Lanetta LaVergne. "Not just in the facility being built or expand. Just being there is a hindrance.  

LaVergne is talking about the potential scrap metal yard on North First Avenue. 

An item on Wedneday night's city council meeting, if approved would allow Louisiana Scrap Metal to expand and create a processing center. 

 "All they really want to do is move their building and relocate it," said Billy Loftin, attorney for Louisiana Scrap Metal. "They are adding some square footage...and a lot of square footage, but they aren't changing what they are doing."

But many residents who live near the area were against it. 

 "I'm bringing my children to school, and I'm getting a flat tire because I'm rolling over your scraps that they are dropping to bring to the facility," said LaVergne. 

Including former city council members Marshall Simien and Sam Tolbert, who spoke about what the growth for north Lake Charles was supposed to look like based on previous studies.

 "What you got is really a classic perversion of a significant redevelopment effort by the city where now you have one business saying they want to do one thing, and you have a whole community sitting right across the street from them saying we don't," said Simien. 

"The expansion or the enlargement of a building on that property that's dealing with scrap metal is not in keeping with those reports, and I think that the citizens of that area deserve and opportunity to see their community develop more than a scrap," said Tolbert. 

With opposition from the community, and one final plea from Loftin to push it forward.

 "A vote against this application is not going to change what the problem is, and their problem is with the scrapyard being there," said Loftin. 

City council made their decision with a vote with two for, four against. 

And with that, no scrap metal processing center is coming to North First Avenue. 

Loftin tells 7News that Louisiana Scrap Metal wants to do all it can to coexist and enhance the neighborhood. 

  LC city council approves pay raise for city workers

    LC city council approves pay raise for city workers

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:28 PM EST2017-12-21 04:28:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Pay raises have been approved for city employees at Wednesday night's city council meeting.  City council approved a two percent pay increase for city employees, city court employees and the Ward 3 Marshal's office employees to be effective beginning in 2018.  The city says they already had the raises planned in the current fiscal budget.  Also increasing is the city's minimum wage.  Full time employees will now be paid $10 instead of $9.25, and temporary and p...

  LEGAL CORNER: My brother was declared dead, but is actually alive

    LEGAL CORNER: My brother was declared dead, but is actually alive

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:57 PM EST2017-12-21 00:57:21 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: I am not Dead! My brother was declared dead nearly 20 years ago after he disappeared. His ex-wife asked a judge for the declaration after he went missing so that his daughters could receive Social Security benefits as well as the property he once owned and inherited. He had merely drifted for a number of years and was living on the streets. He wants a driver's license and needs a valid Soci...

