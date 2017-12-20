Was that Chief Don Dixon or Santa Claus?

Santa was on patrol today spreading Christmas cheer in the Lake Area.

Our very own Police Chief Don Dixon traded in one uniform for another.

As Good Ole Saint Nick, he stopped to visit with families today and deliver a few early Christmas presents.

His first stop was with Jennifer Sims and her children - Trailyn Sims, Ja’Niah Thomas, William Thomas, A’Myri Thomas and X’Ylen Thomas.

He then traveled to meet Jenny Mobley and her son, Noah Mobley.

