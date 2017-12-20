Was that Chief Don Dixon or Santa Claus? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Was that Chief Don Dixon or Santa Claus?

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: LCPD) (Source: LCPD)
(Source: LCPD) (Source: LCPD)
(Source: LCPD) (Source: LCPD)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Santa was on patrol today spreading Christmas cheer in the Lake Area.

Our very own Police Chief Don Dixon traded in one uniform for another. 

As Good Ole Saint Nick, he stopped to visit with families today and deliver a few early Christmas presents. 

His first stop was with Jennifer Sims and her children - Trailyn Sims, Ja’Niah Thomas, William Thomas,  A’Myri Thomas and X’Ylen Thomas.

He then traveled to meet Jenny Mobley and her son, Noah Mobley.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LEGAL CORNER: My brother was declared dead, but is actually alive

    LEGAL CORNER: My brother was declared dead, but is actually alive

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:57 PM EST2017-12-21 00:57:21 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: I am not Dead! My brother was declared dead nearly 20 years ago after he disappeared. His ex-wife asked a judge for the declaration after he went missing so that his daughters could receive Social Security benefits as well as the property he once owned and inherited. He had merely drifted for a number of years and was living on the streets. He wants a driver’s license and needs a valid Soci...

    More >>

    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: I am not Dead! My brother was declared dead nearly 20 years ago after he disappeared. His ex-wife asked a judge for the declaration after he went missing so that his daughters could receive Social Security benefits as well as the property he once owned and inherited. He had merely drifted for a number of years and was living on the streets. He wants a driver’s license and needs a valid Soci...

    More >>

  • Calcasieu Police Jury 2018 Budget: $233.5 million spending plan

    Calcasieu Police Jury 2018 Budget: $233.5 million spending plan

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:52 PM EST2017-12-21 00:52:28 GMT

    Calcasieu police jurors are expected to adopt their largest spending plan ever when they sit down Thursday night to approve and adopt the 2018 budget.

    It's in large part due to the area's booming economy.

    More >>

    Calcasieu police jurors are expected to adopt their largest spending plan ever when they sit down Thursday night to approve and adopt the 2018 budget.

    It's in large part due to the area's booming economy.

    More >>

  • Was that Chief Don Dixon or Santa Claus?

    Was that Chief Don Dixon or Santa Claus?

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:07 PM EST2017-12-20 23:07:59 GMT
    (Source: LCPD)(Source: LCPD)
    Santa was on patrol today spreading Christmas cheer in the Lake Area. Our very own Police Chief Don Dixon traded in one uniform for another.  As Good Ole Saint Nick, he stopped to visit with families today and deliver a few early Christmas presents.  His first stop was with Jennifer Sims and her children - Trailyn Sims, Ja’Niah Thomas, William Thomas,  A’Myri Thomas and X’Ylen Thomas. He then traveled to meet Jenny Mobley and her son, Noah Mob...More >>
    Santa was on patrol today spreading Christmas cheer in the Lake Area. Our very own Police Chief Don Dixon traded in one uniform for another.  As Good Ole Saint Nick, he stopped to visit with families today and deliver a few early Christmas presents.  His first stop was with Jennifer Sims and her children - Trailyn Sims, Ja’Niah Thomas, William Thomas,  A’Myri Thomas and X’Ylen Thomas. He then traveled to meet Jenny Mobley and her son, Noah Mob...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly