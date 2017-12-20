McNeese signs a pair of JUCO offensive linemen in early period

McNeese football head coach Lance Guidry has announced the signing of two offensive linemen on Wednesday to kick off the three-day football early signing period.



Inking letters of intent are junior college transfers Zack Jones (6-5, 298) of Mississippi Gulf Coast College and Tre Newton (6-4, 305) out of Blinn College.



Newton, a native of Spring, Texas and a Klein High School product, earned all-conference honors at Blinn College and was a top 30 offensive lineman in high school out of Klein HS, where he earned all-district honors while playing with current McNeese running back David Hamm.



He helped lead Blinn to the El Toro Bowl earlier this month.



Jones attended Northwest Mississippi Community College as a freshman before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast College this past season and helping guide the Bulldogs to nearly 300 yards rushing per game and a 33.0 points per game average.



He earned all-academic honors by the MACJC, and as a freshman at NW Mississippi, helped the Rangers to the Heart of Texas Bowl.



A native of Columbia, Mississippi, Jones was a two-time all-district selection for Columbia HS and was named the team's offensive MVP as a senior.



"We're very excited to add both of these guys, both tackles, who will greatly aid our offensive line production," said offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Ben Norton. "They both come from outstanding junior college and high school programs. They are two talented and physical players who are both of high character and are excellent students."



Both players will have two years of eligibility remaining.

