FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine again Thursday, but rain returns Friday. Colder weather likely this weekend

Well it was quite a night with one supercell thunderstorm forming over northern Calcasieu Parish early Wednesday morning. This storm went on to produce a tornado in the DeQuincy area and tracked across Allen Parish too. Overnight storms like this one are a great reason to have a NOAA weather radio, because it will alert you when a warning is issued in your area. Our KPLC 7 Stormteam Weather App will also alert you; having both is the best way to ensure you receive weather alerts when they matter most!

Temperatures will be a little cooler overnight with lows by Thursday morning ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the upper 50s at the coast. Temperatures will fall to near the dew point and with calm winds this means fog is likely to develop and could be locally dense in some area. Thursday should be another nice day with more sun than clouds, although clouds will begin the increase late in the day into the evening. A few showers cannot be ruled out during the afternoon, but the chance of rain is only 10%.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible. The combination of an approaching cold front and an upper level disturbance from the southwest will spark these showers. It will still be warm through the day with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

The cold front looks to move through early Saturday and this will likely push temperatures below normal! Showers will likely linger through at least the first half of the day Saturday, but may clear later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be sharply cooler with highs during the day in the 50s!

Sunday through Tuesday will be clear and cool with no chance of rain. Christmas Eve weather looks good for last minute shopping with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Christmas Day will be colder with lows in the 30s and highs near 50. Some areas may stay in the 40s through the day! Frost will be possible Christmas morning if the wind is calm enough. This will be our only chance of a white Christmas! Because snow is not going to happen this year!

The cool weather continues Tuesday, but a warming trend begins late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The next storm system will bring rain by the middle of next week followed by another cool down toward the final weekend of 2017.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

