McNeese kicker Gunnar Raborn named AFCA FCS All-American

The American Football Coaches Association announced its 2017 FCS All-America Teams on Wednesday, with six representatives from Southland Conference programs. McNeese kicker Gunnar Raborn was one of those selected.
The Lafayette native led the FCS this past season by connecting on 92.3 percent of his field goals, hitting 12 of 13, with his only miss being a blocked kick in the 10th game of the season, that being a 31-yard attemt.
A first team All-Southland Conference selection and AP All-American, Raborn also made 27 of his 28 extra point attempts while leading McNeese in scoring with 63 points.
He made all five attempts from 20-29 yards, was 5 of 6 from the 30-39 yard distance, 1-for-1 from 40-49 yards outs and hit his longest of 52 yards in the season finale at Lamar. That tied as the third-longest field goal in school history.
In his two seasons at McNeese, Raborn has made 19 of his 21 field goal attempts.
The Southland Conference is tied for second with the Southern Conference with six total league picks, behind only the Missouri Valley Football Conference which earned eight.
2017 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team - First Team
Offense
WR - Davion Davis, Jr., Sam Houston State
WR - Keelan Doss, Jr., UC-Davis
TE - *Dallas Goedert, Sr., South Dakota State
OL - John Cook, Jr., Central Arkansas
OL - Brandon Parker, RSr., North Carolina A&T
OL - Matthew Schmidt, Sr., Furman
OL - Austin Kuhnert, Sr., North Dakota State
OL - Timon Parris, Sr., Stony Brook
QB - *Jeremiah Briscoe, Sr., Sam Houston State
RB - Dominick Bragalone, Jr., Lehigh
RB - Josh Mack, So., Maine
Defense
DL - *P.J. Hall, Sr., Sam Houston State
DL - *Darius Jackson, RSr., Jacksonville State
DL - Ahmad Gooden, Jr., Samford
DL - Andrew Ankrah, RSr., James Madison
LB - Brett Taylor, Sr., Western Illinois
LB - Bryson Armstrong, RFr., Kennesaw State
LB - *Darius Leonard, RSr., South Carolina State
DB - Siran Neal, RSr., Jacksonville State
DB - *Tre Dempsey, Sr., North Dakota State
DB - Davontae Harris, Sr., Illinois State
DB - Rashad Robinson, Jr., James Madison
Specialists
P - Keith Wrzuszczak, Sr., Eastern Kentucky
PK - Justin Thompson, Jr., Kennesaw State
AP - *Detrez Newsome, Sr., Western Carolina
2017 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team - Second Team
Offense
WR - Kelvin McKnight, Jr., Samford
WR - Jake Wieneke, Sr., South Dakota State
TE - Andrew Vollert, Sr., Weber State
OL - Justin Lea, Sr., Jacksonville State
OL - Gerald Wright, Sr., Howard
OL - Trenton Scott, RSr., Grambling State
OL - *Daniel Cooney, RJr., San Diego
OL - Aaron Stinnie, RSr., James Madison
QB - Devlin Hodges, Jr., Samford
RB - Roc Thomas, Sr., Jacksonville State
RB - De’Lance Turner, Sr., Alcorn State
Defense
DL - Jonathan Petersen, RSr., San Diego
DL - Darryl Johnson, RSo., North Carolina A&T
DL - Dalton Keene, Sr., Illinois State
DL - Anthony Ellis, Sr., Charleston Southern
LB - LeGrand Toia, Jr., Weber State
LB - Matthew Oplinger, Sr., Yale
LB - Christian Rozeboom, So., South Dakota State
DB - *Mike Basile, Sr., Monmouth
DB - Taron Johnson, Sr., Weber State
DB - Marvin Tillman, Jr., Western Carolina
DB - Danny Johnson, Sr., Southern
Specialists
P - Joe Zema, Gr., UIW
PK - Gunnar Raborn, Jr., McNeese
AP - Pete Guerriero, RFr., Monmouth
*-2016 All-American
