McNeese kicker Gunnar Raborn named AFCA FCS All-American

The American Football Coaches Association announced its 2017 FCS All-America Teams on Wednesday, with six representatives from Southland Conference programs. McNeese kicker Gunnar Raborn was one of those selected.

The Lafayette native led the FCS this past season by connecting on 92.3 percent of his field goals, hitting 12 of 13, with his only miss being a blocked kick in the 10th game of the season, that being a 31-yard attemt.



A first team All-Southland Conference selection and AP All-American, Raborn also made 27 of his 28 extra point attempts while leading McNeese in scoring with 63 points.



He made all five attempts from 20-29 yards, was 5 of 6 from the 30-39 yard distance, 1-for-1 from 40-49 yards outs and hit his longest of 52 yards in the season finale at Lamar. That tied as the third-longest field goal in school history.



In his two seasons at McNeese, Raborn has made 19 of his 21 field goal attempts.

The Southland Conference is tied for second with the Southern Conference with six total league picks, behind only the Missouri Valley Football Conference which earned eight.

2017 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team - First Team

Offense

WR - Davion Davis, Jr., Sam Houston State

WR - Keelan Doss, Jr., UC-Davis

TE - *Dallas Goedert, Sr., South Dakota State

OL - John Cook, Jr., Central Arkansas

OL - Brandon Parker, RSr., North Carolina A&T

OL - Matthew Schmidt, Sr., Furman

OL - Austin Kuhnert, Sr., North Dakota State

OL - Timon Parris, Sr., Stony Brook

QB - *Jeremiah Briscoe, Sr., Sam Houston State

RB - Dominick Bragalone, Jr., Lehigh

RB - Josh Mack, So., Maine

Defense

DL - *P.J. Hall, Sr., Sam Houston State

DL - *Darius Jackson, RSr., Jacksonville State

DL - Ahmad Gooden, Jr., Samford

DL - Andrew Ankrah, RSr., James Madison

LB - Brett Taylor, Sr., Western Illinois

LB - Bryson Armstrong, RFr., Kennesaw State

LB - *Darius Leonard, RSr., South Carolina State

DB - Siran Neal, RSr., Jacksonville State

DB - *Tre Dempsey, Sr., North Dakota State

DB - Davontae Harris, Sr., Illinois State

DB - Rashad Robinson, Jr., James Madison

Specialists

P - Keith Wrzuszczak, Sr., Eastern Kentucky

PK - Justin Thompson, Jr., Kennesaw State

AP - *Detrez Newsome, Sr., Western Carolina

2017 AFCA Football Championship Subdivision Coaches’ All-America Team - Second Team

Offense

WR - Kelvin McKnight, Jr., Samford

WR - Jake Wieneke, Sr., South Dakota State

TE - Andrew Vollert, Sr., Weber State

OL - Justin Lea, Sr., Jacksonville State

OL - Gerald Wright, Sr., Howard

OL - Trenton Scott, RSr., Grambling State

OL - *Daniel Cooney, RJr., San Diego

OL - Aaron Stinnie, RSr., James Madison

QB - Devlin Hodges, Jr., Samford

RB - Roc Thomas, Sr., Jacksonville State

RB - De’Lance Turner, Sr., Alcorn State

Defense

DL - Jonathan Petersen, RSr., San Diego

DL - Darryl Johnson, RSo., North Carolina A&T

DL - Dalton Keene, Sr., Illinois State

DL - Anthony Ellis, Sr., Charleston Southern

LB - LeGrand Toia, Jr., Weber State

LB - Matthew Oplinger, Sr., Yale

LB - Christian Rozeboom, So., South Dakota State

DB - *Mike Basile, Sr., Monmouth

DB - Taron Johnson, Sr., Weber State

DB - Marvin Tillman, Jr., Western Carolina

DB - Danny Johnson, Sr., Southern

Specialists

P - Joe Zema, Gr., UIW

PK - Gunnar Raborn, Jr., McNeese

AP - Pete Guerriero, RFr., Monmouth

*-2016 All-American

