WATCH LIVE: Pres. Donald Trump speaks following passage of Tax Cut and Reform Bill

Well it was quite a night with one supercell thunderstorm forming over northern Calcasieu Parish early Wednesday morning. This storm went on to produce a tornado in the DeQuincy area and tracked across Allen Parish too. Overnight storms like this one are a great reason to have a NOAA weather radio, because it will alert you when a warning is issued in your area. Our KPLC 7 Stormteam Weather App will also alert you; having both is the best way receive alerts...More >>
Well it was quite a night with one supercell thunderstorm forming over northern Calcasieu Parish early Wednesday morning. This storm went on to produce a tornado in the DeQuincy area and tracked across Allen Parish too. Overnight storms like this one are a great reason to have a NOAA weather radio, because it will alert you when a warning is issued in your area. Our KPLC 7 Stormteam Weather App will also alert you; having both is the best way receive alerts...More >>
Eight to 9 hours, that's how much sleep doctors recommend teens get.More >>
Eight to 9 hours, that's how much sleep doctors recommend teens get.More >>
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of E. McNeese Street near Fifth Avenue are blocked following an accident. Avoid the area for the next half hour to hour. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of E. McNeese Street near Fifth Avenue are blocked following an accident. Avoid the area for the next half hour to hour. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles radar indicated a tornado in DeQuincy early this morning. The storm rotation was significant and damages were reported on Duff, Grand, 4th and Coffee Streets. The Baptist Church was also damaged and a tree fell on a house on Duff Road. The National Weather Service will be heading out to do a survey between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles radar indicated a tornado in DeQuincy early this morning. The storm rotation was significant and damages were reported on Duff, Grand, 4th and Coffee Streets. The Baptist Church was also damaged and a tree fell on a house on Duff Road. The National Weather Service will be heading out to do a survey between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>