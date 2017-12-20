WATCH LIVE: Pres. Donald Trump speaks following passage of Tax C - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Donald Trump speaks following passage of Tax Cut and Reform Bill

By KPLC Digital Staff
President Donald Trump is speaking following the passage of the Tax Cut and Reform Bill.

    •   
