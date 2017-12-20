TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 WB at PPG Drive, left lane blocked

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles radar indicated a tornado in DeQuincy early this morning. The storm rotation was significant and damages were reported on Duff, Grand, 4th and Coffee Streets. The Baptist Church was also damaged and a tree fell on a house on Duff Road. The National Weather Service will be heading out to do a survey between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Nancy Melton has been a water color instructor for McNeese's Leisure Learning program for years. Lately she's been teaching a technique that produces a water color look on fabric. "We discovered we could have the beautiful look of watercolor on other things," said Melton. "So we discovered silk, one of the most perfect surfaces for our paint. We also discovered an unbelievable way to do it using tissue." No paint here, just a certain bleeding issue where the colo...More >>
Some strong storms causing a little bit of severe weather came through early this morning, but are now leaving Southwest Louisiana. All of the rain should be gone for at least the next 48 hours. By this afternoon, we should have mostly sunny skies. It will become a beautiful day! Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with little to no chance for rain. We will also be a little bit cooler with temperatures cooling to the lower 50s.More >>
It's frustrating to have a problem for more than a year and to feel as though your complaints are being ignored. That's what happened to a local, disabled veteran who's been struggling to get an answer to a question for a year.: The old federal building at 921 Moss Street dates back to 1958. And it isn't what it used to be.. the exterior could use a good cleaning. And while the post office is on the first floor, the IRS and federal courts, formerly on second fl...More >>
A Southwest Louisiana school is getting a major technology package thanks to its impressive students. Sulphur High has been selected as Louisiana's winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition. Sot: "we deal with it everyday and we're used to being stuck in traffic. It's something everybody hates." he's one of the sulphur high students tasked with bring a solution to congested streets. Sot: "everybody's dropping off or going to school and e...More >>
