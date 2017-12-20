FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving out early, with sunny weather this afternoon

Some strong storms causing a little bit of severe weather came through early this morning, but are now leaving Southwest Louisiana. All of the rain should be gone for at least the next 48 hours. By this afternoon, we should have mostly sunny skies. It will become a beautiful day!

Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with little to no chance for rain. We will also be a little bit cooler with temperatures cooling to the lower 50s. it will be a very nice evening if you have any outdoor plans!

Thursday will be another great day with partly cloudy skies. We will have a few of the clouds, but no rain is expected. We will still have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s for the afternoon high.

Then Friday, more rain makes its way into Southwest Louisiana. This is from another approaching cold front. Rain chances go up to 40% with mostly cloudy skies. More of the rain will be in the evening, and especially overnight. We will have some showers, and will likely have a few thunderstorms as well. Some of these storms could be strong, but it’s too early to tell about the possibility of any severe weather.

Most of the rain from Friday night will linger into Saturday morning. We will likely see a few more showers and a couple thunderstorms Saturday before noon. Rain chances are still 40%. By the afternoon though, the rain chances start to go down, and we could have partly cloudy skies.

Then for Sunday, we will continue to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. So, it will be great weather to get outside! Also, after the cold front passes early Saturday, temperatures will be much cooler! There is still a little bit of uncertainty about ‘how cold’ temperatures will be, but for now, I’m forecasting highs to be in the lower to mid 50s! Overnight lows will cool down to the 30s!

This includes our Christmas forecast. On Christmas Day itself, I’m forecasting the high to be 50 degrees, while the low is 35 degrees! We will also have mostly sunny skies, so the likelihood of any wintry mix or potential snow, is very low, unfortunately.

With the uncertainty, temperatures could be much colder, or much warmer, depending on when the cold front comes through, and how strong the front is. What we do know is that the front will at some point pass over Southwest Louisiana, and will cool temperatures down eventually. It’s just a question of timing. We should have a better idea by the end of the week, so stay tuned for updates!

By the end of next week, we should start to warm back up though. Temperatures will get back into the 60s with partly cloudy skies. It will still be nice weather! Next Thursday is when we will expect our next chance for any rain.

