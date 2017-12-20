Lake Charles artist teaches water color technique for scarves an - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles artist teaches water color technique for scarves and ties

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Nancy Melton has been a water color instructor for McNeese's Leisure Learning program for years. Lately she's been teaching a technique that produces a water color look on fabric.

"We discovered we could have the beautiful look of watercolor on other things," said Melton. "So we discovered silk, one of the most perfect surfaces for our paint. We also discovered an unbelievable way to do it using tissue."

No paint here, just a certain bleeding issue where the color is released by misting water.  

"It does bleed," said Melton. "The color leaves tissue and goes into the silk, simply by misting with water. Then it looks like watercolor. It's beautiful and it's easy. Anybody can do it."

"I like the color," said Camelia Lemne. "I like the art. I can express myself in different ways. So one way is painting, I'm painting water color." 

Mimi Moss Winterton is a student of Nancy. She's completed 10 scarves so far for Christmas gifts.

"There's therapy in art," said Winterton. "I can say that for sure. Everyone in our class can say the same. There's lots of therapy in art. It's a wonderful thing to spend your time doing. It gives you time to branch out and be creative." 

The technique can also be used on men's neckties as well. For information on Melton's classes, click here.

?Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Tornado damage reported in DeQuincy

    Tornado damage reported in DeQuincy

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-12-20 14:02:25 GMT
    (Source: viewer)(Source: viewer)

    The National Weather Service in Lake Charles radar indicated a tornado in DeQuincy early this morning. The storm rotation was significant and damages were reported on Duff, Grand, 4th and Coffee Streets. The Baptist Church was also damaged and a tree fell on a house on Duff Road. The National Weather Service will be heading out to do a survey between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service in Lake Charles radar indicated a tornado in DeQuincy early this morning. The storm rotation was significant and damages were reported on Duff, Grand, 4th and Coffee Streets. The Baptist Church was also damaged and a tree fell on a house on Duff Road. The National Weather Service will be heading out to do a survey between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles artist teaches water color technique for scarves and ties

    Lake Charles artist teaches water color technique for scarves and ties

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:26 AM EST2017-12-20 12:26:00 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    Nancy Melton has been a water color instructor for McNeese's Leisure Learning program for years. Lately she's been teaching a technique that produces a water color look on fabric. "We discovered we could have the beautiful look of watercolor on other things," said Melton. "So we discovered silk, one of the most perfect surfaces for our paint. We also discovered an unbelievable way to do it using tissue." No paint here, just a certain bleeding issue where the colo...

    More >>

    Nancy Melton has been a water color instructor for McNeese's Leisure Learning program for years. Lately she's been teaching a technique that produces a water color look on fabric. "We discovered we could have the beautiful look of watercolor on other things," said Melton. "So we discovered silk, one of the most perfect surfaces for our paint. We also discovered an unbelievable way to do it using tissue." No paint here, just a certain bleeding issue where the colo...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving out early, with sunny weather this afternoon

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms moving out early, with sunny weather this afternoon

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:09 AM EST2017-12-20 12:09:56 GMT
    No more rain today!No more rain today!

    Some strong storms causing a little bit of severe weather came through early this morning, but are now leaving Southwest Louisiana. All of the rain should be gone for at least the next 48 hours. By this afternoon, we should have mostly sunny skies. It will become a beautiful day!   Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with little to no chance for rain. We will also be a little bit cooler with temperatures cooling to the lower 50s. 

    More >>

    Some strong storms causing a little bit of severe weather came through early this morning, but are now leaving Southwest Louisiana. All of the rain should be gone for at least the next 48 hours. By this afternoon, we should have mostly sunny skies. It will become a beautiful day!   Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with little to no chance for rain. We will also be a little bit cooler with temperatures cooling to the lower 50s. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly