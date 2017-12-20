Lake Charles artist teaches water color technique for scarves and ties

Nancy Melton has been a water color instructor for McNeese's Leisure Learning program for years. Lately she's been teaching a technique that produces a water color look on fabric.

"We discovered we could have the beautiful look of watercolor on other things," said Melton. "So we discovered silk, one of the most perfect surfaces for our paint. We also discovered an unbelievable way to do it using tissue."

No paint here, just a certain bleeding issue where the color is released by misting water.

"It does bleed," said Melton. "The color leaves tissue and goes into the silk, simply by misting with water. Then it looks like watercolor. It's beautiful and it's easy. Anybody can do it."

"I like the color," said Camelia Lemne. "I like the art. I can express myself in different ways. So one way is painting, I'm painting water color."

Mimi Moss Winterton is a student of Nancy. She's completed 10 scarves so far for Christmas gifts.

"There's therapy in art," said Winterton. "I can say that for sure. Everyone in our class can say the same. There's lots of therapy in art. It's a wonderful thing to spend your time doing. It gives you time to branch out and be creative."

The technique can also be used on men's neckties as well. For information on Melton's classes, click here.

?Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.