Tornado damage reported in DeQuincy

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles radar indicated a tornado in DeQuincy early this morning.

The storm rotation was significant and damages were reported on Duff, Grand, 4th and Coffee Streets.

The Baptist Church was also damaged and a tree fell on a house on Duff Road.

The National Weather Service will be heading out to do a survey between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. today.

Storm-related power outages have also been reported. For the latest on power outages, Beauregard Electric customers can click HERE and Entergy customers, click HERE.

