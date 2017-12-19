Disabled veteran complains about no access to restrooms at post office

It's frustrating to have a problem for more than a year and to feel as though your complaints are being ignored. That's what happened to a local, disabled veteran who's been struggling to get an answer to a question for a year.: The old federal building at 921 Moss Street dates back to 1958. And it isn't what it used to be.. the exterior could use a good cleaning. And while the post office is on the first floor, the IRS and federal courts, formerly on second fl...More >>
It's frustrating to have a problem for more than a year and to feel as though your complaints are being ignored. That's what happened to a local, disabled veteran who's been struggling to get an answer to a question for a year.: The old federal building at 921 Moss Street dates back to 1958. And it isn't what it used to be.. the exterior could use a good cleaning. And while the post office is on the first floor, the IRS and federal courts, formerly on second fl...More >>
A Southwest Louisiana school is getting a major technology package thanks to its impressive students. Sulphur High has been selected as Louisiana's winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition. Sot: "we deal with it everyday and we're used to being stuck in traffic. It's something everybody hates." he's one of the sulphur high students tasked with bring a solution to congested streets. Sot: "everybody's dropping off or going to school and e...More >>
A Southwest Louisiana school is getting a major technology package thanks to its impressive students. Sulphur High has been selected as Louisiana's winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition. Sot: "we deal with it everyday and we're used to being stuck in traffic. It's something everybody hates." he's one of the sulphur high students tasked with bring a solution to congested streets. Sot: "everybody's dropping off or going to school and e...More >>
A Johnson Bayou native and Airforce Sr. Airman is getting to come home this Christmas. Dustin Badon has been stationed at an Airforce base in Oklahoma but this Christmas he will be back home in Louisiana thanks to a program that provides financial assistance to active duty military to travel from their military base to home during the holidays. The program is called "Operation Ride Home" and is sponsored by the Armed Services YMCA and the Jack Daniels Distillery....More >>
A Johnson Bayou native and Airforce Sr. Airman is getting to come home this Christmas. Dustin Badon has been stationed at an Airforce base in Oklahoma but this Christmas he will be back home in Louisiana thanks to a program that provides financial assistance to active duty military to travel from their military base to home during the holidays. The program is called "Operation Ride Home" and is sponsored by the Armed Services YMCA and the Jack Daniels Distillery....More >>
One teenager is dead and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
One teenager is dead and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community! Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...More >>
Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community! Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...More >>