Sulphur High wins state STEAM competition

A Southwest Louisiana school is getting a major technology package thanks to its impressive students.

Sulphur High has been selected as Louisiana's winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition.

The program encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEAM).

Sulphur chemistry teacher Jeanne Lejeune and her students tackled the traffic congestion issue facing Southwest Louisiana. Not only did students work to find ways to reduce traffic, but also limit emissions from idling vehicle on the roads.

The team was named the Louisiana state winner, earning the school a minimum of $25,000 worth of Samsung technology, along with a chance to compete on the national stage.

Now, each state winner will create a video showcasing their proposed solution to real-world problems. Finalists have the opportunity to pitch their projects to judges and earn up to $150,000 worth of technology for their school.

