Sulphur High wins state STEAM competition - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur High wins state STEAM competition

A Southwest Louisiana school is getting a major technology package thanks to its impressive students. 

Sulphur High has been selected as Louisiana's winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition.

The program encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEAM). 

Sulphur chemistry teacher Jeanne Lejeune and her students tackled the traffic congestion issue facing Southwest Louisiana. Not only did students work to find ways to reduce traffic, but also limit emissions from idling vehicle on the roads.

The team was named the Louisiana state winner, earning the school a minimum of $25,000 worth of Samsung technology, along with a chance to compete on the national stage.

Now, each state winner will create a video showcasing their proposed solution to real-world problems. Finalists have the opportunity to pitch their projects to judges and earn up to $150,000 worth of technology for their school.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Disabled veteran complains about no access to restrooms at post office

    Disabled veteran complains about no access to restrooms at post office

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:00 PM EST2017-12-20 02:00:26 GMT

    It's frustrating to have a problem for more than a year and to feel as though your complaints are being ignored.  That's what happened to a local, disabled veteran who's been struggling to get an answer to a question for a year.: The old federal building at 921 Moss Street dates back to 1958.  And it isn't what it used to be..  the exterior could use a good cleaning. And while the post office is on the first floor, the IRS and federal courts, formerly on second fl...

    More >>

    It's frustrating to have a problem for more than a year and to feel as though your complaints are being ignored.  That's what happened to a local, disabled veteran who's been struggling to get an answer to a question for a year.: The old federal building at 921 Moss Street dates back to 1958.  And it isn't what it used to be..  the exterior could use a good cleaning. And while the post office is on the first floor, the IRS and federal courts, formerly on second fl...

    More >>

  • Sulphur High wins state STEAM competition

    Sulphur High wins state STEAM competition

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:38 PM EST2017-12-20 00:38:47 GMT

    A Southwest Louisiana school is getting a major technology package thanks to its impressive students.  Sulphur High has been selected as Louisiana's winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition. Sot: "we deal with it everyday and we're used to being stuck in traffic. It's something everybody hates." he's one of the sulphur high students tasked with bring a solution to congested streets. Sot: "everybody's dropping off or going to school and e...

    More >>

    A Southwest Louisiana school is getting a major technology package thanks to its impressive students.  Sulphur High has been selected as Louisiana's winner in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition. Sot: "we deal with it everyday and we're used to being stuck in traffic. It's something everybody hates." he's one of the sulphur high students tasked with bring a solution to congested streets. Sot: "everybody's dropping off or going to school and e...

    More >>

  • SWLA Airman honored at Thunder game, coming home for holidays

    SWLA Airman honored at Thunder game, coming home for holidays

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:37 PM EST2017-12-20 00:37:15 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    A Johnson Bayou native and Airforce Sr. Airman is getting to come home this Christmas. Dustin Badon has been stationed at an Airforce base in Oklahoma but this Christmas he will be back home in Louisiana thanks to a program that provides financial assistance to active duty military to travel from their military base to home during the holidays.  The program is called "Operation Ride Home" and is sponsored by the Armed Services YMCA and the Jack Daniels Distillery....

    More >>

    A Johnson Bayou native and Airforce Sr. Airman is getting to come home this Christmas. Dustin Badon has been stationed at an Airforce base in Oklahoma but this Christmas he will be back home in Louisiana thanks to a program that provides financial assistance to active duty military to travel from their military base to home during the holidays.  The program is called "Operation Ride Home" and is sponsored by the Armed Services YMCA and the Jack Daniels Distillery....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly