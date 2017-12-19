FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives early Wednesday with showers overnight

The forecast is becoming a bit more certain through Christmas, although changes are still likely. Read below for the details on Christmas Day. We will finally get rid of the clouds and chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, but rain returns by the end of the week.

A weak cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana overnight and scattered showers will be possible until it arrives. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either, although no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be warm and humid with lows in the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning. Patchy fog is possible overnight, although less certain due to the approaching cold front and possibly breezy conditions.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much nicer with clearer and no rain! But temperatures are not going to cool down very much behind the front. The coolest temperatures will be Thursday morning when most areas reach the 50s, but this is well above normal for this time of year.

We will return to a pattern that pushes disturbances across our area by Friday and you guessed it, that means rain returns! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday. It will remain warm on Friday with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.

A cold front looks to move through early Saturday and this will likely push temperatures back to near normal levels and possibly below normal! The models seem to be gaining confidence in this scenario because there have not been major changes to this idea in over 24 hours. Although the placement of the cold front still could change and that means significant changes are still possible with the forecast through Christmas. For this reason, my forecast does not go as extreme as some of the models indicate as far as cold temperatures are concerned.

Based on the latest information the forecast will call for highs in the 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s Saturday through Christmas with a 30% chance of rain Saturday. Drier weather and clear skies are expected for Sunday and Christmas. Some of the computer models show highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s on Christmas, but for now I will keep the forecast warmer and watch the trends for a few more days before going that cold.

If you are hoping for a white Christmas, it looks unlikely to happen here in Southwest Louisiana. Continue to monitor our forecasts for updates. Count on us here at KPLC to keep you updated.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

