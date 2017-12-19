Get your Puppy Cam calendar at the mall today - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Get your Puppy Cam calendar at the mall today

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community!  Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations.

KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6 p.m. today selling the calendars.

The calendars benefit:

  • The Humane Society of West Louisiana
  • New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue
  • Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue
  • LAPAW Lake Area Partnership for Animal Welfare

Calendars are also available during regular business hours at:

  • Gill Bright Animal Hospital, 406 West McNeese St.
  • C&C Home Appliances, 2335 East McNeese St.
  • KPLC Studio, 320 Division St.

