Get your Puppy Cam calendar at the mall today

Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community! Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...More >>
Cameron LNG announced today that it has reached a settlement agreement with CCJV regarding the construction of the three-train LNG liquefaction project in Hackberry.More >>
A former Fort Polk soldier accused of manufacturing and detonating a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest adjacent to the Fort Polk Army installation was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday.More >>
Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy.More >>
