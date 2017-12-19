Winn Parish teen killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winn Parish teen killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
NATCHITOCHES, LA (KPLC) -

One teenager is dead and another person injured following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop E Spokesman Master Trooper Scott Moreau said troopers responded to the incident around 9:10 p.m. on U.S. 71 north of Campti. A 1999 GMC pickup, driven by Kristyn Hoffpauir, 15, of Winn Parish, was headed northbound on U.S. 71 when Hoffpauir lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle hit a road sign and then a concrete retaining wall located on a creek bank. The vehicle came to rest upright, in the creek. 

Hoffpauir was pronounced dead at the scene, Moreau said. The passenger, Kandace B. Hoffpauir, 37, of Atlanta, received serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Troop E has investigated 41 fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in 49 fatalities.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives early Wednesday with showers overnight

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives early Wednesday with showers overnight

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:57 PM EST2017-12-19 21:57:56 GMT
    Sunshine returns Wednesday!!!Sunshine returns Wednesday!!!

    The forecast is becoming a bit more certain through Christmas, although changes are still likely.  We will finally get rid of the clouds and chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, but rain returns by the end of the week.  A weak cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana overnight and scattered showers will be possible until it arrives...

    More >>

    The forecast is becoming a bit more certain through Christmas, although changes are still likely.  We will finally get rid of the clouds and chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, but rain returns by the end of the week.  A weak cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana overnight and scattered showers will be possible until it arrives...

    More >>

  • Winn Parish teen killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish

    Winn Parish teen killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 4:39 PM EST2017-12-19 21:39:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    One teenager is dead and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. 

    More >>

    One teenager is dead and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. 

    More >>

  • Get your Puppy Cam calendar at the mall today

    Get your Puppy Cam calendar at the mall today

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 2:32 PM EST2017-12-19 19:32:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community!  Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...

    More >>

    Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community!  Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly