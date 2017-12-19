Winn Parish teen killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish

One teenager is dead and another person injured following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop E Spokesman Master Trooper Scott Moreau said troopers responded to the incident around 9:10 p.m. on U.S. 71 north of Campti. A 1999 GMC pickup, driven by Kristyn Hoffpauir, 15, of Winn Parish, was headed northbound on U.S. 71 when Hoffpauir lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle hit a road sign and then a concrete retaining wall located on a creek bank. The vehicle came to rest upright, in the creek.

Hoffpauir was pronounced dead at the scene, Moreau said. The passenger, Kandace B. Hoffpauir, 37, of Atlanta, received serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Troop E has investigated 41 fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in 49 fatalities.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.