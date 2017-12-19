Winn Parish teen killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish

The forecast is becoming a bit more certain through Christmas, although changes are still likely. We will finally get rid of the clouds and chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, but rain returns by the end of the week. A weak cold front will move through Southwest Louisiana overnight and scattered showers will be possible until it arrives...More >>
One teenager is dead and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community! Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...More >>
Cameron LNG announced today that it has reached a settlement agreement with CCJV regarding the construction of the three-train LNG liquefaction project in Hackberry.More >>
A former Fort Polk soldier accused of manufacturing and detonating a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest adjacent to the Fort Polk Army installation was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday.More >>
