TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open I-10 WB at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

All lanes are now open on I-10 westbound at the bridge.

Traffic is now backed up by Opelousas Street.

If possible, please find alternate routes for your morning commute.

