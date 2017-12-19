FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More thick fog this morning, with a few showers today and storms tonight

Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning.

There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy.

Tonight, we will have a 60% chance for some rain to come through. There will be a cold front coming through, bringing some thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected overnight. We could, however, see some heavy rainfall at times. It will be another muggy night. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower 60s. We could also have another round of fog that will come through overnight. So, visibility will be low once again as we start the day on Wednesday.

By Wednesday, the rain will begin to move off to the east, and we will have partly cloudy conditions. By the afternoon, we will have mostly sunny skies! The rain chances go down to 0%, so we can get out and enjoy the day! Then for Thursday, we will also have partly cloudy skies! Both these days should provide a nice, quick break from the rain.

Then Friday, more rain makes its way into Southwest Louisiana. This is from another approaching cold front and an upper level disturbance. Rain chances go up to 60% with mostly cloudy skies. We will have some showers, and will likely have a few thunderstorms as well.

After Friday is when the uncertainty really goes up. All the models are going back and forth about when the cold front will push through and bring rain and colder temperatures. With the forecast I have made, I went for a happy-medium and tried to find temperatures in the middle. This could easily change, though. As of now, I have temperatures in the mid 50s for the afternoon high and falling to the 40s over the weekend.

For Christmas Day, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast. There is a chance for some showers with another cold front coming through later in the day. Temperatures for now are in the mid 60s in the afternoon, then will fall to the mid 30s overnight. As on now, any chance for wintry precipitation is very low.

With the uncertainty, temperatures could be much colder, or much warmer, depending on when the cold front comes through. What we do know is that the front will at some point pass over Southwest Louisiana. It’s just a question of timing. We should have a better idea by the end of the week, so stay tuned for updates!

