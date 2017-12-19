WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for bank robbery s - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for bank robbery suspect

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: DeQuincy Police Department) (Source: DeQuincy Police Department)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff.

Some big changes in the works at L'Auberge. Its parent company, Pinnacle Entertainment is being purchased by Penn National Gaming in a proposed cash and stock deal worth $2.8 billion.

The search for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in DeQuincy continues this morning.

A Fort Polk soldier faces a federal charge in connection with an April explosion that released chlorine gas in a forest next to his Army post.

You may remember "The Cajun Navy" stepping up to help some people during flooding across South Louisiana last year. Now state leaders say they'd like to partner with those volunteers.

Plus, it's less than a week away from Christmas. Have you finished your holiday shopping? KPLC's Candy Rodriguez joins us live this morning with some tips to stay safe before we hit the stores.

And the ACLU is suing to stop daily prayers at a North Louisiana school.

In weather, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

    Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy. 

    The list is made and you've checked it twice. Now, the pressure is on to get those last-minute gifts, but don’t worry, you’re not alone. The National Retail Federation, estimates consumers to spend anywhere between $678.75 billion to $682 billion – up 3.6 to four percent from last year. This number consists of holiday retail sales in November and December – with the exception of vehicles, gasoline and restaurant purchases. Before you hit the st...More >>
