WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for bank robbery suspect

The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff.

Some big changes in the works at L'Auberge. Its parent company, Pinnacle Entertainment is being purchased by Penn National Gaming in a proposed cash and stock deal worth $2.8 billion.

The search for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in DeQuincy continues this morning.

A Fort Polk soldier faces a federal charge in connection with an April explosion that released chlorine gas in a forest next to his Army post.

You may remember "The Cajun Navy" stepping up to help some people during flooding across South Louisiana last year. Now state leaders say they'd like to partner with those volunteers.

Plus, it's less than a week away from Christmas. Have you finished your holiday shopping? KPLC's Candy Rodriguez joins us live this morning with some tips to stay safe before we hit the stores.

And the ACLU is suing to stop daily prayers at a North Louisiana school.

In weather, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

