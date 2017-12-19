WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for bank robbery suspect

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff. Some big changes in the works at L'Auberge. Its parent company, Pinnacle Entertainment is being purchased by Penn National Gaming in a proposed cash and stock deal worth $2.8 billion. The search for a suspect involved in a...More >>
Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy.More >>
Terri Schuyler served in the Navy from 1999 until 2003. She landed her dream job working as a jet engine mechanic aboard an aircraft carrier. Schuyler enlisted in the Navy to find herself and escape her life at home. "I wanted to be an individual, I wasn't that in high school," said Schuyler. "I wanted to go and see the world." Marialisa Edwards joined the Air Force in 1988. She was a personnel specialist who lived all over the worldMore >>
The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2018.More >>
