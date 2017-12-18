Cowgirls lose to Lady Techsters on the road, 78-62

RUSTON—The only thing that stopped Louisiana Tech's Alexus Malone here Monday night before she left the game with a game high 26 points and eight rebounds was her fouling out because McNeese women' basketball couldn't find an answer for her in its 78-62 loss.



Despite La. Tech being taller than the Cowgirls, the rebounds were equal at 35 apiece. McNeese only shot 36.1 percent from the field including 3 of 16 from 3-point range. Caitlin Davis and Bre'Ashlee Jones led McNeese in scoring with 12 points apiece and Regan Bolton came off the bench to chip in with 10 points. Jasmyn Carswell led McNeese with seven rebounds.



Zhanae Whitney and Kierra Anthony joined Malone in double figure scoring for Tech with 14 and 12, respectively. Tech ended the night shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc, making 6 of 12 three's. La. Tech also outscored McNeese 40-28 in the paint, where Malone score all of her points.



McNeese (4-6) held an early six point lead in the game several times. The Cowgirls opened the game by scoring seven of its first 12 points off second chances with five offensive rebounds leading to seven points and the Cowgirls held a 21-17 first quarter lead.



La. Tech (7-4) came out with a full-court press in the second quarter that took the Cowgirls out of its game. The Lady Techsters scored the first seven points of the quarter and took its first lead of the game and one it never gave up two minutes into the quarter off a three-pointer by Amber Dixon, the first of four three-pointers by Tech in the second quarter. La. Tech's hot shooting continued as they extended their lead to 10 points midway through the quarter but the Cowgirls would cut the lead to five points with a little over two minutes left. Tech would end their second quarter scoring by make three treys to go into the locker room leading 42-32.



La. Tech continued to pound the ball in the inside to Malone as the Lady Techster's extended their lead to 18 in the third period. McNeese would cut into the lead a little to trail 58-45 after three quarters.



The Cowgirls would get to within 10 points again with 6:53 left in the game on baskets by Carswell, Davis and Jones but Tech went on a 12-2 run to take its largest lead of the game, 76-56 with three minutes to play.



McNeese will to Dallas, Texas this Friday for a 1:30 p.m. game at SMU in what will be the final game for the Cowgirls until their Southland Conference opener at Incarnate Word on Dec. 28.

