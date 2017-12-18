Postal Service responds to complaints of mail problems - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Postal Service responds to complaints of mail problems

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Where's my mail?  It's a question many people in Southwest Louisiana ask. As well as, why did it take so long to get here?

Yet, postal officials do appear responsive to complaints from the area. We told you about residents in Smith Village Mobile Home Community, who complained mail delivery was no more than three times a week...

"There's another lady in the neighborhood, just now got her pills three days late and she's been out of her medicine and she's sick as a dog right now because she never got her medicine on time," Olimpia Bellard explained last week.

Since our report Terry and Olimpia Bellard say they notice an improvement.

Twana Barber is a strategic communications specialist with the U.S. Postal Service Office in Dallas.
She said she was not able to give an interview, but released the following statement.

“The mission of the U.S. Postal Service is to provide universal service, six days a week, to our valued customers.  We sincerely apologize for any service issues that customers in the Smith Village mobile home community area may have experienced,” she said..

“Local postal management is working to resolve all concerns. We have assigned a dedicated carrier to this route and, going forward, will conduct regular follow-ups to ensure residents receive the service they deserve,” said Barber.

“We want to remind all customers to contact us immediately when they have a delivery concern, so we can take prompt action.  Customers can contact their local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit us on our website at USPS.com/help for assistance,” Barber said.

However, there seem to be many others with mail issues and another question:

Why does Lake Charles mail have a Baton Rouge postmark.  That is, why do letters mailed in Lake Charles have to go to Baton Rouge before being delivered in Lake Charles?

A couple of test mailings we sent on Wednesday,  December 13th arrived on Saturday the 16th, so it does seem to lengthen delivery times.

In response to that question, Barber says "the mail processing network for SW/Central Louisiana requires that Baton Rouge postmark all mail for zip code 705 through 708 Monday through Friday and that New Orleans postmark that same mail on Saturdays.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved   

