Police searching for suspect in DeQuincy bank robbery

The DeQuincy Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the City Savings Bank on West 4th Street in DeQuincy.

According to Capt. Tom Threet with DeQuincy PD, the suspect entered the bank, pointed a gun at the teller and demanded money. The suspect then received an undetermined amount of cash and left the bank in an older SUV which is believed to be a 2002 maroon Honda Pilot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet 5-inches to 5-feet 7-inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, two-tone ball cap, blue jeans, as well as black and white sneakers.

Det. Casey Whitehead is the lead investigator. If you have any information regarding this case you're asked to call Det. Whitehead at 337-786-4000.

