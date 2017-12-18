Grand jury indicts former Folk Polk soldier accused of making bomb

A former Fort Polk soldier accused of manufacturing and detonating a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest adjacent to the Fort Polk Army installation was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday.

Ryan Keith Taylor, 24, of New Llano, was charged with producing, possessing and using a chemical weapon in violation of federal law, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said. According to the indictment, Taylor manufactured and detonated a chemical weapon on April 12 in the Kisatchie National Forest that resulted in the release of highly toxic chlorine gas into the atmosphere.

He faces up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.