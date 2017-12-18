Grand jury indicts former Folk Polk soldier accused of making bo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grand jury indicts former Folk Polk soldier accused of making bomb

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Ryan Keith Taylor (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Ryan Keith Taylor (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

A former Fort Polk soldier accused of manufacturing and detonating a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest adjacent to the Fort Polk Army installation was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday.

Ryan Keith Taylor, 24, of New Llano, was charged with producing, possessing and using a chemical weapon in violation of federal law,  Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said. According to the indictment, Taylor manufactured and detonated a chemical weapon on April 12 in the Kisatchie National Forest that resulted in the release of highly toxic chlorine gas into the atmosphere.

He faces up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Get your Puppy Cam calendar at the mall today

    Get your Puppy Cam calendar at the mall today

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 1:05 PM EST2017-12-19 18:05:54 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community!  Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...More >>
    Puppy Cam fans and dog lovers everywhere have an easy way to help homeless pets in our community!  Pick up a Puppy Cam Calendar for just $20 this holiday season and proceeds will benefit four local rescue organizations. KPLC is at the Prien Lake Mall from noon until 6:30 p.m. today selling the calendars. The calendars benefit: The Humane Society of West Louisiana New Beginnings German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue LAPAW Lake Area Partner...More >>

  • Cameron LNG: Settlement agreement with CCJV moves plant closer to having all three units producing by 2019

    Cameron LNG: Settlement agreement with CCJV moves plant closer to having all three units producing by 2019

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:44 PM EST2017-12-19 17:44:03 GMT
    (Source: Sempra Energy)(Source: Sempra Energy)

    Cameron LNG announced today that it has reached a settlement agreement with CCJV regarding the construction of the three-train LNG liquefaction project in Hackberry. 

    More >>

    Cameron LNG announced today that it has reached a settlement agreement with CCJV regarding the construction of the three-train LNG liquefaction project in Hackberry. 

    More >>

  • Grand jury indicts former Folk Polk soldier accused of making bomb

    Grand jury indicts former Folk Polk soldier accused of making bomb

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:19 PM EST2017-12-19 17:19:19 GMT
    Ryan Keith Taylor (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)Ryan Keith Taylor (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A former Fort Polk soldier accused of manufacturing and detonating a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest adjacent to the Fort Polk Army installation was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday.

    More >>

    A former Fort Polk soldier accused of manufacturing and detonating a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest adjacent to the Fort Polk Army installation was indicted by a federal grand jury Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly