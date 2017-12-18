TRAFFIC: I-210 EB at Nelson Road exit blocked due to accident

Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy.