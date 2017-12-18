TRAFFIC: I-210 EB at Nelson Road exit blocked due to accident

Good Morning. John Bridges and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff. Some big changes in the works at L'Auberge. Its parent company, Pinnacle Entertainment is being purchased by Penn National Gaming in a proposed cash and stock deal worth $2.8 billion. The search for a suspect involved in a...More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff. Some big changes in the works at L'Auberge. Its parent company, Pinnacle Entertainment is being purchased by Penn National Gaming in a proposed cash and stock deal worth $2.8 billion. The search for a suspect involved in a...More >>
Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy.More >>
Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy.More >>
Terri Schuyler served in the Navy from 1999 until 2003. She landed her dream job working as a jet engine mechanic aboard an aircraft carrier. Schuyler enlisted in the Navy to find herself and escape her life at home. "I wanted to be an individual, I wasn't that in high school," said Schuyler. "I wanted to go and see the world." Marialisa Edwards joined the Air Force in 1988. She was a personnel specialist who lived all over the worldMore >>
Terri Schuyler served in the Navy from 1999 until 2003. She landed her dream job working as a jet engine mechanic aboard an aircraft carrier. Schuyler enlisted in the Navy to find herself and escape her life at home. "I wanted to be an individual, I wasn't that in high school," said Schuyler. "I wanted to go and see the world." Marialisa Edwards joined the Air Force in 1988. She was a personnel specialist who lived all over the worldMore >>
The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2018.More >>
The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2018.More >>