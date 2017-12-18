Penn National Gaming, Inc. to acquire Pinnacle Entertainment at - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Penn National Gaming, Inc. to acquire Pinnacle Entertainment at $2.8 billion

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles (Source: visitlakecharles.org) L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles (Source: visitlakecharles.org)
(KPLC) -

"Penn National Gaming, Inc." and "Pinnacle Entertainment,"  have announced Penn National will acquire Pinnacle in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion.

Pinnacle owns L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. 

The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2018.  

"We're really eager to get into the Louisiana market and into Lake Charles, in particular, also this agreement would also include three other properties in the Louisiana, so it's a significant footprint in the Louisiana of just tremendous properties and resorts there," said Eric Shippers, Penn National Senior V.P. of Public Affairs. 

The agreement also includes L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge as well as Boomtown Casino and Hotel in New Orleans & Bossier City.

Adding to Penn's 53,500 slots, 1,300 tables, 8,300 hotel rooms and 35,000 employees.

"One of the really great things here, is the ability to combine two of the industry's leading players databases for increased promotional opportunities and the ability to drive more visitation to our Las Vegas properties," said Shippers. "We own the Tropicana on the Las Vegas strip as well as M Resort of Henderson, so guests will be able to benefit from the combined strengths of our two companies."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for bank robbery suspect

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search continues for bank robbery suspect

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:28 AM EST2017-12-19 12:28:11 GMT
    (Source: DeQuincy Police Department)(Source: DeQuincy Police Department)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff. Some big changes in the works at L'Auberge. Its parent company, Pinnacle Entertainment is being purchased by Penn National Gaming in a proposed cash and stock deal worth $2.8 billion. The search for a suspect involved in a...

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Kayla Courvell here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. The Louisiana governor made his opening offer to state lawmakers Monday, outlining his tax plan to fill in the state’s project $1 billion fiscal cliff. Some big changes in the works at L'Auberge. Its parent company, Pinnacle Entertainment is being purchased by Penn National Gaming in a proposed cash and stock deal worth $2.8 billion. The search for a suspect involved in a...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More thick fog this morning, with a few showers today and storms tonight

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More thick fog this morning, with a few showers today and storms tonight

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 6:11 AM EST2017-12-19 11:11:25 GMT
    Few showers possible todayFew showers possible today

    Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy. 

    More >>

    Today will start out with a lot of dense fog across Southwest Louisiana. Visibility is very low right now and will not improve until the sun comes up to clear some of the fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10:00 this morning. There will likely be a few showers this morning, and possibly in the afternoon. Most of the rain will go to our north. Rain chances remain at 40% today. Be prepared for some showers throughout the day, so keep your umbrella handy. 

    More >>

  • Holiday shopping: Securing your financial info

    Holiday shopping: Securing your financial info

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:12 AM EST2017-12-19 10:12:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The list is made and you've checked it twice. Now, the pressure is on to get those last-minute gifts, but don’t worry, you’re not alone. The National Retail Federation, estimates consumers to spend anywhere between $678.75 billion to $682 billion – up 3.6 to four percent from last year. This number consists of holiday retail sales in November and December – with the exception of vehicles, gasoline and restaurant purchases. Before you hit the st...More >>
    The list is made and you've checked it twice. Now, the pressure is on to get those last-minute gifts, but don’t worry, you’re not alone. The National Retail Federation, estimates consumers to spend anywhere between $678.75 billion to $682 billion – up 3.6 to four percent from last year. This number consists of holiday retail sales in November and December – with the exception of vehicles, gasoline and restaurant purchases. Before you hit the st...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly