Local fraternity helping SWLA families have a good Christmas dinner

One local fraternity made sure some families in Southwest Louisiana had a fully cooked meal to enjoy for Christmas.

"We have turkeys and hams, but it's enough food in the box to feed a family of eight," said Mark Gallashaw, president of Kappa Alpha Psi's Lake Charles Alumni Chapter.

Thirty-five boxes of cooked meals are getting ready to be delivered to families across Southwest Louisiana.

All thanks to one local fraternity.

"Kappa Alpha Psi is a service organization and we try to bring service to the community," said Gallashaw.

The alumni chapter have been doing this for the last four years, and with help from local churches, they are able to find families who need a good Christmas meal.

Members Tim Sensley and Robert Handy covered Lake Charles.

No matter where they went throughout town, they told every family how appreciative they were to be able to give back to them, and let them know their meal is already cooked.

Which many were grateful for.

But for this group of men, helping others is something they have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Gallashaw says they are working on raising money to give out scholarships to graduating seniors for the upcoming school year.

For more information on the alumni chapter or to help donate, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.