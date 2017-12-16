Local fraternity helping SWLA families have a good Christmas dinner

One local fraternity made sure some families in Southwest Louisiana had a fully cooked meal to enjoy for Christmas. "We have turkeys and hams, but it's enough food in the box to feed a family of eight," said Mark Gallashaw, president of Kappa Alpha Psi's Lake Charles Alumni Chapter. Thirty-five boxes of cooked meals are getting ready to be delivered to families across Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Tonight, we will have a 100% chance for rain to come through. At times there could be some thunder and lightning. The rain will begin early this evening, and will be scattered. Overnight, the rain will become more widespread. This is from an upper level disturbance that is coming through. It is the first of many disturbances. Sunday's rain chances remain high at 70%. All the rain from tonight will slowly wind down and will gradually come to an end before noon on Sunday.
The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested one person after a nearly 20-minute pursuit Saturday afternoon. LCPD received a call of a person shooting a firearm from a vehicle on the 1900 block of Prejean Drive in the afternoon, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. Police located the vehicle near Hwy 14. A 19-minute pursuit then ensued, and ended with a suspect arrested.
The following is a list of the Christmas activities going on in the area
The Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue the necessary permits for the Bayou Bridge pipeline, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Clay Higgins. The news release said Colonel Michael Clancy, of the Army Corps of Engineers, announced Thursday that the New Orleans District has concluded its environmental assessment and will issue necessary permits to Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC. Higgins office says the pipeline is a $750 million investment that is estimated...
