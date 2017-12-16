FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few thunderstorms become likely this week

Tonight, we will have a 100% chance for rain to come through. At times there could be some thunder and lightning. The rain will begin early this evening, and will be scattered. Overnight, the rain will become more widespread. This is from an upper level disturbance that is coming through. It is the first of many disturbances.

Sunday’s rain chances remain high at 70%. All the rain from tonight will slowly wind down and will gradually come to an end before noon on Sunday. There could be some thunderstorms involved, but most of this activity will just be rain. Therefore, the severe threat is very low. The parameters are just not there for severe weather. There will, however, be some heavy rain fall in the morning. So, if you are out on the roads and get caught in the rain, remember to slow down.

The rain will come to an end before the afternoon, and we will have cloudy skies. There is still a 20% chance we have a quick pop up shower in the afternoon, but most of the shower activity will be to our east. We should remain dry Sunday night.

That is just the first of many rounds of showers and a few storms that we will see this week. Monday will have another upper level disturbance come through, bringing more rain and a few thunderstorms. The severe threat is still very low. This rain will last through most of the day on Monday before coming to an end Monday night. Then another round is expected to start for our Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the rain will begin to move off to the east, but we will continue to have cloudy conditions. The rain chances go down to 20%. Then for Thursday, we will have partly cloudy skies, but the rain should hold off. We could even see some sunshine by Thursday! Both of these days should provide a nice, quick break from the rain.

Then Friday and Saturday will have rain chances going back up, due to an approaching cold front. As of now, I’m keeping a 60% chance for rain on Friday and Saturday. This front will not push through very quickly, so the timing could still change. As of now, rain chances will persist through Sunday. It’s too early to tell if there will be any severe weather, so stay tuned for any updates.

This should also cool temperatures down after the front passes. Temperatures are expected to cool down to the low 60s for Saturday. Sunday and Monday next week will be all the way down in the 50s for the afternoon high!

Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.