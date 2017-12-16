LCPD: Suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit in Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested one person after a nearly 20-minute pursuit Saturday afternoon.

LCPD received a call of a person shooting a firearm from a vehicle on the 1900 block of Prejean Drive, said LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Police located the vehicle near Hwy 14. A 19-minute pursuit then ensued, and ended with a suspect arrested.

Charges against the suspect are unknown at this time. KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

