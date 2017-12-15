Authorities: Mississippi man arrested on I-10 with $35,000 worth of marijuana

The Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) has arrested a Mississippi man who was transporting $35,000 worth of marijuana on I-10, authorities say.

Cpl. Joshua Maddox pulled over a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 near Sulphur around 9:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, after the driver failed to maintain his lane, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The driver and single occupant of the vehicle was identified as Genoa Williams Jr., 40, of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

While speaking with Williams, Maddox observed many indicators he recognized as consistent with in-transit criminal activity, said Kraus.

Maddox cited Williams for the traffic offense and requested permission to search his vehicle. Williams denied the request.

A police dog then smelled the odor of drugs coming from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, said Kraus.

The search uncovered eight large bundles of compressed marijuana totaling 114.5 pounds, with the estimated street value of $35,000, found concealed in the back passenger and trunk compartment.

Williams was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of money laundering and marijuana possession over 60 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.