Tips for combating viruses during the winter - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tips for combating viruses during the winter

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

If many of your co-workers weren't in the office recently, it's no coincidence. Many of us in Southwest Louisiana have fallen victim to a number of viruses floating around.

"This time of year, it's all upper respiratory infections and viral infections," said Dr. Jason Burklow of the Imperial Health Urgent Care Center. "You see some flu, some strep throat."

Though our first instinct might be to rush to medications when we have a virus, Burklow said medicine does not help all that much.

"Antibiotics really don't fix the common cold," said Burklow. "There's no silver bullet, so to say."

So, what's your best offense for fighting a virus?

"Lots of rest helps you clear any viral infection," said Burklow. "It'll help your body's immune system fight the infection."

If you've dodged the virus so far, knock on wood.

"Stay healthy and get some sleep," said Burklow. "Viruses don't discriminate on who they get."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Congressman: Bayou Bridge Pipeline approved

    Congressman: Bayou Bridge Pipeline approved

    Friday, December 15 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-16 03:43:58 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue the necessary permits for the Bayou Bridge pipeline, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Clay Higgins. The news release said Colonel Michael Clancy, of the Army Corps of Engineers, announced Thursday that the New Orleans District has concluded its environmental assessment and will issue necessary permits to Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC. Higgins office says the pipeline is a $750 million investment that is estimated...

    More >>

    The Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue the necessary permits for the Bayou Bridge pipeline, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Clay Higgins. The news release said Colonel Michael Clancy, of the Army Corps of Engineers, announced Thursday that the New Orleans District has concluded its environmental assessment and will issue necessary permits to Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC. Higgins office says the pipeline is a $750 million investment that is estimated...

    More >>

  • Daigle attorneys seek trial delay and different parish for change of venue

    Daigle attorneys seek trial delay and different parish for change of venue

    Friday, December 15 2017 8:40 PM EST2017-12-16 01:40:13 GMT

    Defense attorneys for Kevin Daigle were in state court on Friday asking for his trial to be delayed again and that the judge choose a different place to pick a jury. Daigle also was in court. He's accused of first-degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.

    More >>

    Defense attorneys for Kevin Daigle were in state court on Friday asking for his trial to be delayed again and that the judge choose a different place to pick a jury. Daigle also was in court. He's accused of first-degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015.

    More >>

  • Tips for combating viruses during the winter

    Tips for combating viruses during the winter

    Friday, December 15 2017 7:53 PM EST2017-12-16 00:53:58 GMT

    If many of your co-workers weren't in the office recently, it's no coincidence. Many of us in Southwest Louisiana have fallen victim to a number of viruses floating around. 

    More >>

    If many of your co-workers weren't in the office recently, it's no coincidence. Many of us in Southwest Louisiana have fallen victim to a number of viruses floating around. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly