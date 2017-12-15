Passenger dies after SUV collides with log trucks in Beauregard - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

Passenger dies after SUV collides with log trucks in Beauregard Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) -

A Leesville resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police.

Spokesman Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D said troopers responded to the crash shortly before 7 p.m. on U.S. 171 about 2 miles north of U.S. 190 in Beauregard Parish. A 2010 Mercury Mariner SUV driven by George Gainer, Jr., 40, of Leesville was headed south on U.S. 171 in the left lane approaching two log trucks from behind that were preparing to make a left turn. The driver of the rear log truck recognized the SUV was not slowing down and moved to the right shoulder. The SUV Gainer was driving hit the rear of the log truck in the left lane. The SUV then veered to the right and hit the log truck that had moved to the shoulder.

During the crash, a log penetrated the passenger compartment of the SUV and struck the front seat passenger, Ashley Lynn Sutton, 24, of Leesville, Anderson said. Sutton died as a result of her injuries. No one else, including two other passengers in the SUV, was seriously injured. All vehicle occupants were wearing a seatbelt. Gainer was charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle. 

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths so far this year. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Passenger dies after SUV collides with log trucks in Beauregard Parish

    Passenger dies after SUV collides with log trucks in Beauregard Parish

    Friday, December 15 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-12-15 13:23:43 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Leesville resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police.

    More >>

    A Leesville resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police.

    More >>

  • With Mallard Cove moving, what's next for Chennault?

    With Mallard Cove moving, what's next for Chennault?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Big changes are planned at Chennault International Airport.  "Four or five years ago the head of the airport's division of the FAA came to me and said what are you going to do about the golf course," said Chennault International Airport's Executive Director, Randy Robb.  Mallard Cove Golf Course has been hindering growth and expansion for Chennault for years, but just last week Lake Charles City Council approved a cooperative agreement between the city, the airpo...More >>
    Big changes are planned at Chennault International Airport.  "Four or five years ago the head of the airport's division of the FAA came to me and said what are you going to do about the golf course," said Chennault International Airport's Executive Director, Randy Robb.  Mallard Cove Golf Course has been hindering growth and expansion for Chennault for years, but just last week Lake Charles City Council approved a cooperative agreement between the city, the airpo...More >>

  • Residents off Nelson Road complain about mail delays

    Residents off Nelson Road complain about mail delays

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-15 02:18:58 GMT

    It's not unusual to hear complaints about the U.S. Postal Service in our area. The latest comes from a neighborhood off Nelson Road where residents say they no longer get daily delivery. "Whether snow, sleet or rain or whatever it   should be delivered," said Terry Bellard, who lives at Smith Village mobile home community. Residents say their mail is no longer delivered regularly.

    More >>

    It's not unusual to hear complaints about the U.S. Postal Service in our area. The latest comes from a neighborhood off Nelson Road where residents say they no longer get daily delivery. "Whether snow, sleet or rain or whatever it   should be delivered," said Terry Bellard, who lives at Smith Village mobile home community. Residents say their mail is no longer delivered regularly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly