Passenger dies after SUV collides with log trucks in Beauregard Parish

A Leesville resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police.

Spokesman Sgt. James Anderson with Troop D said troopers responded to the crash shortly before 7 p.m. on U.S. 171 about 2 miles north of U.S. 190 in Beauregard Parish. A 2010 Mercury Mariner SUV driven by George Gainer, Jr., 40, of Leesville was headed south on U.S. 171 in the left lane approaching two log trucks from behind that were preparing to make a left turn. The driver of the rear log truck recognized the SUV was not slowing down and moved to the right shoulder. The SUV Gainer was driving hit the rear of the log truck in the left lane. The SUV then veered to the right and hit the log truck that had moved to the shoulder.

During the crash, a log penetrated the passenger compartment of the SUV and struck the front seat passenger, Ashley Lynn Sutton, 24, of Leesville, Anderson said. Sutton died as a result of her injuries. No one else, including two other passengers in the SUV, was seriously injured. All vehicle occupants were wearing a seatbelt. Gainer was charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 35 deaths so far this year.

