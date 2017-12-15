Passenger dies after SUV collides with log trucks in Beauregard Parish

A Leesville resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
A Leesville resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ragley, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
It's not unusual to hear complaints about the U.S. Postal Service in our area. The latest comes from a neighborhood off Nelson Road where residents say they no longer get daily delivery. "Whether snow, sleet or rain or whatever it should be delivered," said Terry Bellard, who lives at Smith Village mobile home community. Residents say their mail is no longer delivered regularly.More >>
It's not unusual to hear complaints about the U.S. Postal Service in our area. The latest comes from a neighborhood off Nelson Road where residents say they no longer get daily delivery. "Whether snow, sleet or rain or whatever it should be delivered," said Terry Bellard, who lives at Smith Village mobile home community. Residents say their mail is no longer delivered regularly.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue the necessary permits for the Bayou Bridge pipeline, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Clay Higgins. The news release said Colonel Michael Clancy, of the Army Corps of Engineers, announced Thursday that the New Orleans District has concluded its environmental assessment and will issue necessary permits to Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC. Higgins office says the pipeline is a $750 million investment that is estimated...More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue the necessary permits for the Bayou Bridge pipeline, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Clay Higgins. The news release said Colonel Michael Clancy, of the Army Corps of Engineers, announced Thursday that the New Orleans District has concluded its environmental assessment and will issue necessary permits to Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC. Higgins office says the pipeline is a $750 million investment that is estimated...More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has formed an investigative team for cold case homicides in the parish, with its first focus being on a 1980 murder. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in their investigation of the unsolved homicide of Mary Darlene Howard, 15, whose body was found in a wooded area on West Boundary Road in the Sandy Hill area in Leesville on April 27, 1980, said VPSO Detective Rhonda Jordan.More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has formed an investigative team for cold case homicides in the parish, with its first focus being on a 1980 murder. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in their investigation of the unsolved homicide of Mary Darlene Howard, 15, whose body was found in a wooded area on West Boundary Road in the Sandy Hill area in Leesville on April 27, 1980, said VPSO Detective Rhonda Jordan.More >>