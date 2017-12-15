FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler today; rainy end to weekend

After a front moved through the area overnight, temperatures are dropping into the 40s with northerly winds 10 to 15 mph this morning. You’ll need a coat all day today as clouds and cool breezes keep temperatures in the 40s most all morning with afternoon highs only in the lower 50s.

Tonight will be colder with lows into the 30s overnight under mostly cloudy skies with a dry start to the weekend. A mix of clouds and sun Saturday will make for another cool day tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and little to no rain threat through the day.

By Sunday morning, an area of low pressure moving up the Texas coast will bring our first round of rain and storms to the area by early Sunday morning with some local heavy downpours possible. As the area of low pressure moves in, it will pull a warm front up the coast that will surge temperatures back into the 60s and 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Warmer temperatures will continue into the start of the new week as a stalled front keeps rain chances high Monday and Tuesday. As of now the forecast calls for 60% rain chances both Monday and Tuesday with as much as 3 inches of rain possible by the middle of next week.

High pressure will strengthen over the area by mid-week and bring a couple of drier days back Wednesday and Thursday, but our very progressive weather pattern continues with another strong cold front moving in by Friday bringing more rain and cooldown on the way by next weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry