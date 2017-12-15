WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 1980 cold case reopened - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 1980 cold case reopened

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Mary Darlene Howard (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Mary Darlene Howard (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Christian Piekos here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards is creating a new committee to review and streamline the state's efforts to reform the criminal justice system.

A new state audit is out and it suggests the former head of state police Mike Edmonson may have broken the law during his time as superintendent.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a cold case murder from 1980.

Some Lake Charles residents say they are not getting their mail every day, and that it's starting to affect their lives.

The controversial Bayou Bridge Pipeline is closer to becoming a reality.

Plus, big changes are planned at Chennault International Airport. The Lake Charles City Council recently approved a cooperative agreement between the city, Chennault and Morganfield Development to build a new Mallard Cove Golf Course at Morganfield.

And teens could face charges after a threatening post made its way around social media in Iberville Parish.

In weather, Friday temperatures will only be in the lower 50s by the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will be at their coolest for the next seven days. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 1980 cold case reopened

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 1980 cold case reopened

    Friday, December 15 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-12-15 10:35:22 GMT
    Mary Darlene Howard (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)Mary Darlene Howard (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Christian Piekos here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Christian Piekos here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • With Mallard Cove moving, what's next for Chennault?

    With Mallard Cove moving, what's next for Chennault?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Big changes are planned at Chennault International Airport.  "Four or five years ago the head of the airport's division of the FAA came to me and said what are you going to do about the golf course," said Chennault International Airport's Executive Director, Randy Robb.  Mallard Cove Golf Course has been hindering growth and expansion for Chennault for years, but just last week Lake Charles City Council approved a cooperative agreement between the city, the airpo...More >>
    Big changes are planned at Chennault International Airport.  "Four or five years ago the head of the airport's division of the FAA came to me and said what are you going to do about the golf course," said Chennault International Airport's Executive Director, Randy Robb.  Mallard Cove Golf Course has been hindering growth and expansion for Chennault for years, but just last week Lake Charles City Council approved a cooperative agreement between the city, the airpo...More >>

  • Residents off Nelson Road complain about mail delays

    Residents off Nelson Road complain about mail delays

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-15 02:18:58 GMT

    It's not unusual to hear complaints about the U.S. Postal Service in our area. The latest comes from a neighborhood off Nelson Road where residents say they no longer get daily delivery. "Whether snow, sleet or rain or whatever it   should be delivered," said Terry Bellard, who lives at Smith Village mobile home community. Residents say their mail is no longer delivered regularly.

    More >>

    It's not unusual to hear complaints about the U.S. Postal Service in our area. The latest comes from a neighborhood off Nelson Road where residents say they no longer get daily delivery. "Whether snow, sleet or rain or whatever it   should be delivered," said Terry Bellard, who lives at Smith Village mobile home community. Residents say their mail is no longer delivered regularly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly