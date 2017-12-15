WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 1980 cold case reopened

Good Morning. Britney Glaser and Christian Piekos here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards is creating a new committee to review and streamline the state's efforts to reform the criminal justice system.

A new state audit is out and it suggests the former head of state police Mike Edmonson may have broken the law during his time as superintendent.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a cold case murder from 1980.

Some Lake Charles residents say they are not getting their mail every day, and that it's starting to affect their lives.

The controversial Bayou Bridge Pipeline is closer to becoming a reality.

Plus, big changes are planned at Chennault International Airport. The Lake Charles City Council recently approved a cooperative agreement between the city, Chennault and Morganfield Development to build a new Mallard Cove Golf Course at Morganfield.

And teens could face charges after a threatening post made its way around social media in Iberville Parish.

In weather, Friday temperatures will only be in the lower 50s by the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will be at their coolest for the next seven days. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.