As holidays near, stress and anxiety begin to rise

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Though the holiday season is commonly viewed as a cheerful and joyous time of the year, many end up feeling rather blue. 

"There are a lot of reasons why the holidays cause extra pain for us," said Lisa Brune, a clinical social worker in Lake Charles. 

Brune said she is not surprised when depression spikes around the holiday season.

"If you watch TV, every commercial that you see is family," said Brune. "Everybody is happy, everybody has family surrounding them."

According to Brune, depression is felt when we begin to analyze our own lives and compare ourselves to others. Often, separation and distance from family and friends around the holidays is a major culprit.

But, good news: Brune has helpful changes you can make in your daily life to make you feel just a bit more cheery around the holidays:

  • Get off social media - don't spend time looking at what other people are doing
  • Go volunteer - spend time at a nursing home, animal shelter or soup kitchen
  • Get outside - go for a run, bike ride, hike, etc.
  • Slow down - appreciate what is around you and all that you have to be thankful for
  • Ask for help - Reach out to trusted friends and family for guidance and support

Fortunately, the holidays are only temporary.

"What you're feeling today, isn't necessarily what you're going to feel tomorrow."

