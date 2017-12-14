Residents off Nelson Road complain about mail delays

It's not unusual to hear complaints about the U.S. Postal Service in our area. The latest comes from a neighborhood off Nelson Road where residents say they no longer get daily delivery.

"Whether snow, sleet or rain or whatever, it should be delivered," said Terry Bellard, who lives at Smith Village mobile home community.

Residents say their mail is no longer delivered regularly. Bellard and his wife Olimpia say the worst part is when medicine doesn't come when it should.

"I get medication through the mail. There are other people who get that medication through the mail and if it's not delivered, we suffer," said Bellard.

His wife, Olimpia, is concerned about his health.

"There are times he goes without his blood pressure pills because our mail's not getting here and it's not being picked up," she said.

"There's another lady in the neighborhood in another lot who just now got her pills three days late and she's been out of her medicine and she's sick as a dog right now. I mean she's sick because she never got her medicine on time," said Olimpia Bellard.

But delays cause other problems.

"If they're getting their mail late, they can't pay their bills on time," said Terry.

Another problem, say the Bellards, is that sales papers are not being delivered at all. They seem to think the problem started when their regular mail carrier fell and broke her hand.

Another complaint is that outgoing mail is not picked up. The Bellards say they don't have a computer to pay bills online.

"We don't own a computer. That's a luxury we don't have. We can't afford," said Terry.

And he says not everyone in the neighborhood has a vehicle.

The Bellards say they've called, inquired and complained to no avail

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service in Dallas says they are researching the concerns of customers living in Smith Village and will provide more information as soon as possible.

