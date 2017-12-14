Congressman: Bayou Bridge Pipeline approved - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Congressman: Bayou Bridge Pipeline approved

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
The Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue the necessary permits for the Bayou Bridge pipeline, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Clay Higgins.

The news release said Colonel Michael Clancy, of the Army Corps of Engineers, announced Thursday that the New Orleans District has concluded its environmental assessment and will issue necessary permits to Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC.

The 162-mile pipeline will begin in Lake Charles and connect to a terminal in St. James, "paralleling existing infrastructure and utilities across the Atchafalaya Basin."

Higgins' office says the pipeline is a $750 million investment that is estimated to generate $17.6 million in sales tax during construction and $1.8 million annually in tax revenue to the state. It is expected to create 2,500 direct and indirect jobs and will employ a Louisiana company for the manufacturing of the pipes.

The planned pipeline has been the subject of controversy, with advocates protesting its construction.

Congressman Higgins:

“Bayou Bridge is part of our efforts to bring new jobs and economic growth to South Louisiana. The oil and gas and petrochemical industry remains the cornerstone of our state’s economy, and we’re working to unleash our energy potential. This project provides critical pipeline infrastructure for refiners and producers across the state. Bayou Bridge will create thousands of jobs for Louisiana families. Army Corps of Engineers Commander Colonel Clancy and I have cultivated an ‘Army strong’ professional relationship. We’re determined to work together, identify obstacles, and overcome the bureaucracies that have restricted permit approval for major projects in the past. My Congressional staff and I will continue to attack, one battle at a time. Getting Bayou Bridge rolling is major... but we’re not done.”

