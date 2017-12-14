Congressman: Bayou Bridge Pipeline approved

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue the necessary permits for the Bayou Bridge pipeline, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Clay Higgins. The news release said Colonel Michael Clancy, of the Army Corps of Engineers, announced Thursday that the New Orleans District has concluded its environmental assessment and will issue necessary permits to Bayou Bridge Pipeline, LLC. Higgins office says the pipeline is a $750 million investment that is estimated...More >>
Tonight, skies will be cloudy but we will have a very little chance for rain. It will be slightly warmer overnight. Winds are still blowing out of the south, and that has slightly increased our humidity, and will therefore prevent temperatures from falling tonight. Most of Southwest Louisiana will cool down to the mid 40s, while a couple places may reach the upper 30s. Early Friday morning could have a few light showers near the coast. There is a 20% chance we see some rain.More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has formed an investigative team for cold case homicides in the parish, with its first focus being on a 1980 murder. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in their investigation of the unsolved homicide of Mary Darlene Howard, 15, whose body was found in a wooded area on West Boundary Road in the Sandy Hill area in Leesville on April 27, 1980, said VPSO Detective Rhonda Jordan.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents to lock their cars at all times. In a Facebook post made to its page, CPSO warns of "car-hopping" thieves that target unlocked vehicles in Calcasieu neighborhoods. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office The thieves have reportedly stolen electronics, cash, and other valuables from unlocked cars. CPSO warns you to not leave phones, cash, credit cards, or important paperwork in your vehicle and to a...More >>
The suspect in the fatal November shooting of a man in downtown Lake Charles was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder by a grand jury Thursday. Joey Julian, 34, whose...More >>
