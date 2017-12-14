FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing this weekend and through next week

Tonight, skies will be cloudy but we will have a very little chance for rain. It will be slightly warmer overnight. Winds are still blowing out of the south, and that has slightly increased our humidity, and will therefore prevent temperatures from falling tonight. Most of Southwest Louisiana will cool down to the mid 40s, while a couple places may reach the upper 30s.

Early Friday morning could have a few light showers near the coast. There is a 20% chance we see some rain, but that is more for south of I-10. North of I-10 should not see any rain on Friday. With the cloud cover though, we will not warm up very much. Also, because a cold front came through early Friday morning, the winds are back to the north, bringing in cooler air. Temperatures will only be in the lower 50s by the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will be at their coolest for the next seven days.

For the first half of the weekend, we will remain dry. Especially Saturday morning. Through the day, we will have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures, though will still be cool. Highs will warm up to the upper 50s. By the evening there could be a few stray showers. More of the rain will arrive after midnight. Rain chances will be increasing from 20% during the day to 70% overnight.

Sunday’s rain chances remain high at 60%. We should see a few showers and possibly a couple thunderstorms. This rain will last most of the day due to a slow-moving upper level disturbance. Temperatures will still be warm, getting into the upper 60s.

Unfortunately, the rain will continue for Monday and Tuesday next week. Rain chance do go down, though, to 40%. We will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two.

By Wednesday, the rain will begin to taper off, but we will continue to have cloudy conditions. The rain chances go down to 30%, so not everyone should see rain. Then for Thursday, we will have mostly cloudy skies, but the rain should hold off. We could even see some sunshine by Thursday.

Then Friday and Saturday next week have rain chances going back up, due to an approaching cold front. As of now, I’m keeping a 40% chance for rain on Friday and a 30% chance on Saturday. This should also cool temperatures down. Temperatures are expected to cool down to the mid 60s, and eventually the 50s for the afternoon high.

