CONSIDER THIS: Community Christmas

Thank you Southwest Louisiana for so generously giving and supporting your community in every way. As we head into the final days of KPLC’s Community Christmas food and toy drive, I want to let you know that the deadline for donations is this Saturday.

So if you intended to make a donation but just haven’t yet, now is the time. Together we are serving over 450 families and over 1,000 children. Any donation small or large will help, and is very much appreciated.

Donation boxes are located at Capital One branches, Kroger, Walmart, and Market Basket stores in Southwest Louisiana. Or you can drop off your donation here at the KPLC studios.

Thank you again Southwest Louisiana for helping make this Christmas a little easier for families in need. And we wish all of you a very Merry Christmas as well!

