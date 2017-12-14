Vernon Sheriff asking for help solving 1980 cold case murder

Tonight, skies will be cloudy but we will have a very little chance for rain. It will be slightly warmer overnight. Winds are still blowing out of the south, and that has slightly increased our humidity, and will therefore prevent temperatures from falling tonight. Most of Southwest Louisiana will cool down to the mid 40s, while a couple places may reach the upper 30s. Early Friday morning could have a few light showers near the coast. There is a 20% chance we see some rain.More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office has formed an investigative team for cold case homicides in the parish, with its first focus being on a 1980 murder. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in their investigation of the unsolved homicide of Mary Darlene Howard, 15, whose body was found in a wooded area on West Boundary Road in the Sandy Hill area in Leesville on April 27, 1980, said VPSO Detective Rhonda Jordan.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents to lock their cars at all times. In a Facebook post made to its page, CPSO warns of "car-hopping" thieves that target unlocked vehicles in Calcasieu neighborhoods. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office The thieves have reportedly stolen electronics, cash, and other valuables from unlocked cars. CPSO warns you to not leave phones, cash, credit cards, or important paperwork in your vehicle and to a...More >>
The suspect in the fatal November shooting of a man in downtown Lake Charles was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder by a grand jury Thursday. Joey Julian, 34, whose...More >>
A Lake Area who man who jumped to help flood victims last year has not stopped. Kip Coltrin started The Cajun Special Forces during the August 2016 floods. Coltrin got a call from a friend needing help. Over a year later, The Cajun Special Forces is well known in Louisiana and Texas for its rescue efforts. "We've seen people give until they couldn't give anymore, do until they couldn't do anymore. The one thing I've learned and it's said all the time, there's still good people o...More >>
