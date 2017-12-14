Sheriff Mancuso reminds residents to keep vehicle doors locked

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents to lock their cars at all times. In a Facebook post made to its page, CPSO warns of "car-hopping" thieves that target unlocked vehicles in Calcasieu neighborhoods.

The thieves have reportedly stolen electronics, cash, and other valuables from unlocked cars.

CPSO warns you to not leave phones, cash, credit cards, or important paperwork in your vehicle and to always lock your car anytime you're away from it.

