Suspect in fatal downtown Lake Charles shooting indicted

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Joey Julian (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Lake Charles last month was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder by a grand jury Thursday. 

Joey Julian, 34, whose last known address was in Baton Rouge, is accused of shooting and killing Ernest Samuel Miller at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Louisiana State Police arrested Julian on I-10 just east of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 9.

In addition to second-degree murder, Julian also was indicted on one count of theft of a motor vehicle valued between $750 and $5,000, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; Julian was convicted of simple burglary in East Baton Rouge in 2003, according to the indictment.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    Thursday, December 14 2017 2:12 PM EST2017-12-14 19:12:49 GMT
