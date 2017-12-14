TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near state line slowing traf - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound near state line slowing traffic

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-10 westbound at state line (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 westbound at state line (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

KPLC viewers are reporting an accident on I-10 westbound near the state line.

The accident is causing traffic to back up several miles.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Hometown Hero: Kip Coltrin and The Cajun Special Forces

    Hometown Hero: Kip Coltrin and The Cajun Special Forces

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:26 AM EST2017-12-14 13:26:51 GMT
    (source: Kip Coltrin)(source: Kip Coltrin)

    A Lake Area who man who jumped to help flood victims last year has not stopped. Kip Coltrin started The Cajun Special Forces during the August 2016 floods. Coltrin got a call from a friend needing help. Over a year later, The Cajun Special Forces is well known in Louisiana and Texas for its rescue efforts. "We've seen people give until they couldn't give anymore, do until they couldn't do anymore. The one thing I've learned and it's said all the time, there's still good people o...

    More >>

    A Lake Area who man who jumped to help flood victims last year has not stopped. Kip Coltrin started The Cajun Special Forces during the August 2016 floods. Coltrin got a call from a friend needing help. Over a year later, The Cajun Special Forces is well known in Louisiana and Texas for its rescue efforts. "We've seen people give until they couldn't give anymore, do until they couldn't do anymore. The one thing I've learned and it's said all the time, there's still good people o...

    More >>

  • KPLC's Community Christmas & Salvation Army Angel Tree

    Helping hundreds of families have a brighter Christmas!

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-12-14 10:35:49 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season. 

    More >>

    When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season. 

    More >>

  • Flu season already hitting Louisiana hard

    Flu season already hitting Louisiana hard

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:11 PM EST2017-12-14 01:11:05 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Flu season is upon us.  But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana are already seeing high levels of flu activity. "Our ER director here at the hospital mentioned to me today that we've seen definitely in the last two weeks an increase in cases," said Christus St. Patrick's Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Timothy Haman. "Two to three to four patients a day, and we saw six yesterday."  H...More >>
    Flu season is upon us.  But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana are already seeing high levels of flu activity. "Our ER director here at the hospital mentioned to me today that we've seen definitely in the last two weeks an increase in cases," said Christus St. Patrick's Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Timothy Haman. "Two to three to four patients a day, and we saw six yesterday."  H...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly