FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry days coming to an end by this weekend

Our weather has been enjoyable so far this week as we’ve managed to escape rain and enjoy some seasonably cool temperatures, but our dry days are numbered because some rain will begin to move in to the area by Saturday night.

An upper level low will move across the area on Sunday and bring even higher rain chances by early Sunday morning. Some storms will also be possible as a fairly robust upper level disturbance crosses the area, although no widespread severe weather is likely.

Another cold front moves through early Monday and should bring a brief break in rain ahead of yet another upper level disturbance moving back in Tuesday, all a part of our very active weather pattern in place over the next several days.

Rain chances remain in the forecast for Tuesday into the first part of Wednesday as a result of this next disturbance. No extremely cold air will accompany any of our fronts through early next week, so anything that falls will be in the form of rain.

The main issue we have in the long range forecast is timing the arrival and departure times of these disturbances so daily rain chances could go up or down as computer models come in to better agreement for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The active pattern does not look to end anytime soon as long range forecast models continue to show a wet pattern into next weekend including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day although exact details of the Christmas forecast will come into better view over the next few days.

Stay tuned!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry