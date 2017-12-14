WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Flu season - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

If you don't have health insurance, you have just over 24 hours to sign up for a plan or risk paying a penalty.

The driver of a vehicle that collided with a Calcasieu Parish school bus remains in critical condition this morning.

Medications are used to treat a number of illnesses, diseases and disorders. But when was the last time you talked to your doctor about all of your medicines.

A Lake Area man who jumped to help flood victims last year has not stopped since. In this week's Hometown Hero, see the history of The Cajun Special Forces and its leader Kip Coltrin. 

Like every other state, Louisiana produces more waste in December than any other month. But individually, there are things people can do to cut back on the trash they generate.

Plus, flu season is upon us. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana are already seeing high levels of flu activity.

And some crooks are taking advantage of the shipping rush before Christmas. FedEx is warning everyone about fraudulent emails.

In weather, Thursday will be another warm day in the mid to upper 60s, before another cold front comes through overnight and keeps temperatures cool on Friday. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

