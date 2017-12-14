Hometown Hero: Kip Coltrin and The Cajun Special Forces

A Lake Area who man who jumped to help flood victims last year has not stopped. Kip Coltrin started The Cajun Special Forces during the August 2016 floods. Coltrin got a call from a friend needing help. Over a year later, The Cajun Special Forces is well known in Louisiana and Texas for its rescue efforts. "We've seen people give until they couldn't give anymore, do until they couldn't do anymore. The one thing I've learned and it's said all the time, there's still good people o...More >>
A Lake Area who man who jumped to help flood victims last year has not stopped. Kip Coltrin started The Cajun Special Forces during the August 2016 floods. Coltrin got a call from a friend needing help. Over a year later, The Cajun Special Forces is well known in Louisiana and Texas for its rescue efforts. "We've seen people give until they couldn't give anymore, do until they couldn't do anymore. The one thing I've learned and it's said all the time, there's still good people o...More >>
When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season.More >>
When you're having trouble making ends meet, giving your children a Merry Christmas can be a challenge! This year, KPLC’s COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS & THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE will help over 450 local families have a brighter holiday season.More >>
Sinkholes in the road are an issue all over Lake Charles and a pretty common sight in the Downtown area. Drivers usually have to dodge the cones, especially on Division Street. If you drive down the stretch of Division Street, in between Ryan and Bilbo, you're probably used to avoiding a sinkhole. The most recent one was fixed Tuesday, caused by a cracked drainage line under the street where water seeped out and created a void. “They just go in, cut out a section and pour as...More >>
Sinkholes in the road are an issue all over Lake Charles and a pretty common sight in the Downtown area. Drivers usually have to dodge the cones, especially on Division Street. If you drive down the stretch of Division Street, in between Ryan and Bilbo, you're probably used to avoiding a sinkhole. The most recent one was fixed Tuesday, caused by a cracked drainage line under the street where water seeped out and created a void. “They just go in, cut out a section and pour as...More >>
Students in the French Immersion program at Henry Heights stopped by KPLC Midday today to sing Christmas Carols. We hope you enjoy the music as much as we did.More >>
Students in the French Immersion program at Henry Heights stopped by KPLC Midday today to sing Christmas Carols. We hope you enjoy the music as much as we did.More >>