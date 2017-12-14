Hometown Hero: Kip Coltrin and The Cajun Special Forces - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Hero: Kip Coltrin and The Cajun Special Forces

(source: Kip Coltrin) (source: Kip Coltrin)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Area who man who jumped to help flood victims last year has not stopped. Kip Coltrin started The Cajun Special Forces during the August 2016 floods. Coltrin got a call from a friend needing help. Over a year later, The Cajun Special Forces is well known in Louisiana and Texas for its rescue efforts.

"We've seen people give until they couldn't give anymore, do until they couldn't do anymore. The one thing I've learned and it's said all the time, there's still good people out there." 

His group helped those in Southeast Texas following Harvey. By that time, many volunteers had joined the group.

"A lot of the people who run in our group are former EMTs, firefighters, police, sheriff, international type rescue people. So I think it's in our nature with the things we know and the training we have collectively as a group, to step it up a notch." 

The Cajun Special Forces has even helped in missing persons cases.

"We built a statewide canine network that encompasses the whole state of Louisiana, southeast Texas. If we get a call for a rescue for a missing child or a missing person or we had a missing lady back in July that Cajun Special Forces found."

Through it all, Coltrin says he's learned a couple of things.

"Empty your cup. Whatever you have, may not fully meet your need. But if you give it to someone who doesn't have anything, it may be more than enough to totally meet theirs. Empty your cup." 

Coltrin says The Cajun Special Forces continue to work with other private response groups, so they can be ready for the next disaster.

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

