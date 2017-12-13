All-Stars practice for I-10 Bowl at Cowboy Stadium

The I-10 bowl is bitter sweet for a lot of these guys because not many of them will play at the next level, but those who want to play at the next level this game could be exactly what they need. It could be one last chance for them to catch the eyes of college coaches.



"We get the game and we put it on Hudl,” Freddie Harrison said. “We send it out to every state in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Alabama. Anyone else who asked about it, we give it to them too. It's just a great opportunity for those men to get some more film and get recognized. "



36 guys make up this year's roster. Guys, that during the regular season were rivals, but now they'll all play their last high school game on the same team come Saturday.



"It's amazing to me how well they all fit together,” Jimmy Shaver added. “Believe it or not, they've all been friends throughout high school because athletes kind of hang around athletes even if they are from other schools, they still hang around each other. It was really an easy adjustment for them."



"We have some good talent in this area and just to know they'll have your back come Saturday is a great feeling," Jordan Cordova said.



To be selected to play in the I-10 bowl is a privilege. These seniors have worked hard all season long and now they'll get to showcase their talents one last time.

"Just going against the best of them,” Brayden Adams said. “The best in the area, just competing."

"The last time most of them have played they had tears and now they have an opportunity to go out smiling," Harrison said.



Last year Lake Charles came up short in the I-10 bowl. This year, the guys informed me that they refuse to go home without the W on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.