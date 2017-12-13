Flu season already hitting Louisiana hard

Sinkholes in the road are an issue all over Lake Charles and a pretty common sight in the Downtown area. Drivers usually have to dodge the cones, especially on Division Street. If you drive down the stretch of Division Street, in between Ryan and Bilbo, you're probably used to avoiding a sinkhole. The most recent one was fixed Tuesday, caused by a cracked drainage line under the street where water seeped out and created a void. “They just go in, cut out a section and pour as...More >>
Students in the French Immersion program at Henry Heights stopped by KPLC Midday today to sing Christmas Carols. We hope you enjoy the music as much as we did.
Like every other state, Louisiana produces more waste in December than any other month. But individually there are things people can do to cut back on the trash they generate. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality encourages consumers to be part of the solution by working to have a more waste-free season. Their motto, Think green! Reduce, reuse and recycle. Imagine all the wrapping paper that goes to the landfill each year. Some alternatives are to wrap a gift in
A car crossed the median on I-10 in Rayne and crashed into a Calcasieu Parish school bus returning from a field trip, according to a report from Lafayette station KATC. Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly told KATC that there were five children aboard the bus. All the occupants are believed to be ok but have been transported to an area hospital to be checked out. The driver of the other vehicle was brought to a Lafayette hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The car was travel
