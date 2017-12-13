HEAR THEM SING: Henry Heights French Immersion program sings Chr - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

HEAR THEM SING: Henry Heights French Immersion program sings Christmas carols

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

Students in the French Immersion program at Henry Heights stopped by KPLC Midday today to sing Christmas Carols.

We hope you enjoy the music as much as we did.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Flu season already hitting Louisiana hard

    Flu season already hitting Louisiana hard

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:11 PM EST2017-12-14 01:11:05 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Flu season is upon us.  But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana are already seeing high levels of flu activity. "Our ER director here at the hospital mentioned to me today that we've seen definitely in the last two weeks an increase in cases," said Christus St. Patrick's Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Timothy Haman. "Two to three to four patients a day, and we saw six yesterday."  H...More >>
    Flu season is upon us.  But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana are already seeing high levels of flu activity. "Our ER director here at the hospital mentioned to me today that we've seen definitely in the last two weeks an increase in cases," said Christus St. Patrick's Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Timothy Haman. "Two to three to four patients a day, and we saw six yesterday."  H...More >>

  • Long-term solution coming for downtown sinkholes

    Long-term solution coming for downtown sinkholes

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-14 00:39:35 GMT
    (SOURCE: The City of Lake Charles)(SOURCE: The City of Lake Charles)

    Sinkholes in the road are an issue all over Lake Charles and a pretty common sight in the Downtown area. Drivers usually have to dodge the cones, especially on Division Street. If you drive down the stretch of Division Street, in between Ryan and Bilbo, you're probably used to avoiding a sinkhole. The most recent one was fixed Tuesday, caused by a cracked drainage line under the street where water seeped out and created a void. “They just go in, cut out a section and pour as...

    More >>

    Sinkholes in the road are an issue all over Lake Charles and a pretty common sight in the Downtown area. Drivers usually have to dodge the cones, especially on Division Street. If you drive down the stretch of Division Street, in between Ryan and Bilbo, you're probably used to avoiding a sinkhole. The most recent one was fixed Tuesday, caused by a cracked drainage line under the street where water seeped out and created a void. “They just go in, cut out a section and pour as...

    More >>

  • HEAR THEM SING: Henry Heights French Immersion program sings Christmas carols

    HEAR THEM SING: Henry Heights French Immersion program sings Christmas carols

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-14 00:32:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Students in the French Immersion program at Henry Heights stopped by KPLC Midday today to sing Christmas Carols. We hope you enjoy the music as much as we did.

    More >>

    Students in the French Immersion program at Henry Heights stopped by KPLC Midday today to sing Christmas Carols. We hope you enjoy the music as much as we did.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly