HEAR THEM SING: Henry Heights French Immersion program sings Christmas carols

Sinkholes in the road are an issue all over Lake Charles and a pretty common sight in the Downtown area. Drivers usually have to dodge the cones, especially on Division Street. If you drive down the stretch of Division Street, in between Ryan and Bilbo, you're probably used to avoiding a sinkhole. The most recent one was fixed Tuesday, caused by a cracked drainage line under the street where water seeped out and created a void. “They just go in, cut out a section and pour as...