Calcasieu school bus returning from field trip involved in crash in Rayne

A car crossed the median on I-10 in Rayne and crashed into a Calcasieu Parish school bus returning from a field trip, according to a report from Lafayette station KATC.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly told KATC that there were students children aboard the bus. The students and the bus driver are believed to be OK but have been transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the other vehicle was brought to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition.

The car was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lanes of I-10, Stelly said.

Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland said the students were Career and Tech students were returning home from a field trip to Lafayette.

Stelly said the students were from Barbe High School.

