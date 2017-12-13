Westlake Chemical officials say no offsite impact from hydrochloric acid leak Wednesday morning

Officials have confirmed that there was a leak of hydrochloric acid at the Westlake Chemical (North) facility Wednesday morning, but say there was no offsite impact.

The leak was 'minor' and there were no injuries, said Chip Swearngan, Westlake's director of corporate communications & government relations.

Employees in the area of the leak were evacuated and Westlake notified the adjacent ethylene project at Sasol as a precautionary measure.

Westlake notified local officials and monitored air quality during the incident.

The leak was stopped and the area cleaned. Westlake cleared the in-plant evacuation about an hour after it was issued.

